What is the Best Bar in Lawrence?

Summertime is always a slow time for college sports. All of the games have been played. Teams for next year will be spending the summer preparing for next season. So what the heck is there to talk about? How about the best bar in Lawrence. The RCT staff has spent the last month painstakingly reviewing and ranking every bar in the Lawrence area. Bars were ranked by popularity on Google and Yelp. Some were added, demoted, or promoted based on other factors (IE nostalgia).

This took me probably a half hour to figure out how to upload. Click here if you can’t read it.

Voting will begin on Monday and continue throughout the summer. Who will win the coveted RCT Best Bar Award? Stick around to find out!