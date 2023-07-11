Notebook: Goff Clarifies Stadium Plans

The Rock Chalkboard

Hoppel wins 800-meter title, current KU athletes place well at USATF Outdoor Championships - KU Sports

The former Kansas athlete and current professional middle-distance runner overcame a physical race that saw athletes jockeying for position along the track, winning the 800 meters for the second year in a row Sunday at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Goff says stadium capacity under 40,000 was never discussed - KU Sports

Consulting firm Hunden Strategic Partners created a stir in the Kansas sports community when it suggested last month that KU should consider shrinking its football stadium’s capacity under 40,000 seats, from the current 47,233. That reduction, the consultants suggested, would make room for mixed-use development in the surrounding area as part of the school’s forthcoming campus gateway project.

Eraser Dust

Turkey gives green light to Swedish NATO membership bid | Reuters

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday agreed to forward to parliament Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance, appearing to end months of drama over an issue that had strained the bloc as war has raged in Ukraine.

Marinas close as Flathead Lake water levels decrease | KECI

Brian Lipscomb, the chief executive officer of Energy Keepers Inc., said they forecast the lake to be two feet below full pool by July 15. Energy Keepers Inc., the managers of SKQ Dam, said the water supply volumes coming into Flathead Lake continue to decrease.

GOP Senate Candidate Used Photo From Kentucky to Tout Montana Roots

But the photo he originally used to illustrate that "direct participation" — a sunny, green pasture filled with grazing cattle — was actually taken by a photographer hundreds of miles away, in Kentucky.

"Greatest Jedi Of All Time": Dave Filoni Divides Star Wars Fans With Controversial Choice

Lucasfilm recently released a "Journey to Ahsoka" special, and Star Wars Holocron noted that Filoni made a surprising statement - describing the star Ahsoka Tano as the student of the greatest Jedi of all time. This comment naturally sparked some debate among Star Wars fans who took to social media to argue their own candidates for the title. From fans who viewed the greatest Star Wars Jedi as the strongest with the Force to the other guardians of peace across the franchise who have resonated with different groups, Filoni's comments certainly began a wider discussion about who truly is the greatest Jedi to ever live.

Montana DLI head resigns after DUI arrest | KECI

The commissioner of the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, Laurie Lynn Esau, resigned after being arrested in Missoula for driving under the influence.

Jury trial begins for man charged in fatal Kalispell gym shooting

A five-day jury trial started Monday in Flathead County District Court for the man accused of opening fire and killing a Fuel Fitness employee in Kalispell in September of 2021.

Father-son duo from Missoula sets 2nd Guinness World Record | KECI

"We found some softball athletes that had done the most catches in one hour. We decided to go for it. We thought of it kind of like a marathon," Ryan Hanavan said.

The rules are simple -- complete as many passes standing 10 meters apart as possible.

Kansas City homeowner experiences $185,000 increase of valuation

Bruce Rozenblit’s home is approximately 1,500 square-feet in size and was build in 1925.

In 2021, his assessment came in at $285,000. Two years later, that number went up to $470,000.

PwC Has Not Paid Its Interns - Going Concern

We’ve been informed of a situation at PwC, one that apparently has been brewing for days but that we only found about this afternoon because browsing the r/pwc subreddit isn’t something we do on a regular basis. Thank you to a tipster for reaching out and providing us with all the details. They write:

The best sketch comedy shows of all time

While sketch comedy is almost always part of the cultural conversation thanks to the near-constant presence of Saturday Night Live, it’s been particularly relevant lately with the recent release of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson season three. Robinson’s absurdist take on the genre is a modern favorite, but it also got us thinking about the all-time greats: what are the best sketch comedy shows of all time? To construct our list, we consulted our staff and asked for their thoughts. We ended up with a diverse group, from can’t-miss classics like Monty Python’s Flying Circus to one-season wonders like The Day Today. Here are our picks for the greatest sketch shows ever.

Northeast flooding: Intense storms leave Northeast streets flooded, force evacuations and close downtown in Vermont's capital | CNN

The catastrophic flooding threatening Vermont has drawn comparisons to Hurricane Irene in 2011, which left entire communities submerged and killed at least 40 people across the US. Over 3 million people are under flood alerts Tuesday.