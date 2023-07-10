Notebook: Kansas Prepares for Volleyball Season

The Rock Chalkboard

Havili eager to revisit Kansas, then embark on latest coaching journey - KU Sports

“I’m super honored and incredibly grateful just for the love that Kansas volleyball continues to show to me,” Havili told the Journal-World. “That was (some) of the best four years of my life.”

KU unveils redesigned football jerseys - KU Sports

A big hype-building week for Kansas football, which featured four preseason all-conference first-team selections and a ninth-place projected finish, culminated late Friday night with the unveiling of two new uniforms.

Former Jayhawk, NFL linebacker Steven Johnson tackling first college coaching job in Dodge City - KU Sports

Facing a dearth of Division I offers out of high school, he attended a year of prep school at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, Pennsylvania. After suffering a devastating knee injury almost immediately, he walked on at Kansas in 2008, where he worked his way up to earn a scholarship and become a defensive leader for the Jayhawks.

Eraser Dust

Bomb threat cancels Noel Gallagher SPAC show

A three-act rock concert Saturday night at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was canceled due to a bomb threat just before the beginning of the headline set by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

10 Harsh Realities Of Rewatching The Original Star Wars Trilogy

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and Luke Skywalker are the original Star Wars Jedi. It was through these three characters that audiences all over the world were introduced to the concept of Jedi. However, considering the Star Wars lore that came after it, especially the Star Wars prequels’ take on the Jedi Order, Luke Skywalker should hardly be considered a Jedi. A nine-year-old Anakin was considered too old to be trained as a Jedi, whereas Luke began his training at 19. The prequel-era Jedi trained for a decade or more before becoming Jedi by the Order’s standards. Luke, on the other hand, spent a few months maximum with Yoda in Dagobah.

Britney Spears says her ‘bad’ reaction to incident with NBA player's security was a ‘cry out’

In a lengthy message posted on Instagram July 7, the “Toxic” singer explained her "bad" reaction to the incident and why she felt "helpless."

Montana Democratic lawmakers request one-day, single-bill special session

In a Thursday letter to Governor Greg Gianforte (R), Democratic state senators requested a one-day special session, proposing a bill that could bring down estimated property taxes. Those estimates shocked many across the state.

Ownership change brings new chapter for Kalispell bookstore | Daily Inter Lake

When Stephanie Pius — a lover of books herself — bought the business on Main Street, she said it never occurred to her that the store could ever be anything else. Though she will maintain the foundation that the previous owners, Kyle Fort and Mary Wolf, laid for the store, Pius looks forward to “putting her own stamp” on The Bookshelf.

FDA asked to investigate Logan Paul’s energy drink, PRIME, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

Advertising itself as zero sugar and vegan, the neon-colored cans are among a growing number of energy drinks with elevated levels of caffeine; in PRIME’s case, 200 milligrams per 12 ounces, equivalent to about half a dozen Coke cans or nearly two Red Bulls.

Mexican restaurant in N.J. serving up strict dress code

Cantina 46 — off of Route 46 highway in Ridgefield –has a laundry list of fashion faux pas including: no plain white t-shirts, men’s tank tops/sleeveless shirts, beach attire, sweatsuit/athletic attire, excessively baggy clothing, flip-flops or slippers, work boots or inappropriate headwear.

5 George Lucas Scenes Star Wars Should Put Back Into The Prequels

Another important scene cut from Revenge of the Sith shows Qui-Gon Jinn's Force ghost reach out to Yoda through the Force, teaching him how to preserve his consciousness after death. The scene sets up a lot of future plot lines in the Star Wars franchise like Obi-Wan finding out about his Master’s return, as well as how he and Yoda later appeared as Force ghosts after their deaths.Star Wars: The Clone Wars returned to this in one arc centered around Yoda, setting it up, and it has been further developed through Liam Neeson's cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

What's going on with Jonah Hill's alleged texts to ex-partner Sarah Brady? - The Washington Post

Sarah Brady, a surfer, posted texts that she says actor Jonah Hill sent her while they dated. She characterized the behavior as "emotionally abusive."