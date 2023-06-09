Notebook: NCAA Mauls Rule Changes

The Rock Chalkboard

NCAA tweaks rules on block/charge calls in men's basketball | AP News

The panel also approved reviews of basket interference calls during the next media timeout — if the official called it on the floor — a shot clock reset to 20 seconds on an offensive rebound that hits the rim, and players being allowed to wear any number between 0 and 99.

Travis Goff explains why KU football's first two games of the season were moved to Fridays

We now know when Kansas will take on Illinois in the Jayhawks’ marquee non-conference matchup in 2023. The game, which was initially slated for a Saturday when the initial schedule was released, has been moved up a day to Friday night. The Jayhawks and Illini will now face off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, September 8 inside of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

WATCH: Brett Yormark, Travis Goff discuss KU's future game in Mexico, KU football schedule change

It was a news-filled first half of the day in Lawrence as the Big 12 announced a new initiative that would extend the conference into a new country. In 2024, the Big 12 will send two schools (both men’s and women’s basketball teams) to Mexico City to face off. Kansas and Houston were both tabbed as the schools that will travel south to face off in what will be a game between conference foes that counts as a non-conference game.

Kansas football announces changes to its non-conference schedule

The non-conference portion of the Kansas football schedule for the 2023 season underwent a slight tweak on Thursday, as the conference announced a pair of changes to KU’s schedule. First, KU’s season opener has been moved back a day to Friday Sept. 1. The game will still kick off at 7 p.m. CT and be televised on ESPN+. It’s the third-straight season that KU has started its season on a Friday night. The Jayhawks previously beat South Dakota and Tennessee Tech to open its respective 2021 and 2022 campaigns.

Sunflower State Recruiting Podcast: Breaking down the top 2024 recruits in Kansas

Kevin Flaherty, Ryan Wallace and Michael Swain are here for a new podcast that will revolve around the top high school football players in the state of Kansas. In the first episode, the guys go in-depth on some of the top in-state recruits in the 2024 class and where things stand in their recruitments.

WATCH: Elmarko Jackson, Nick Timberlake break down first camp scrimmage

KU basketball held its first scrimmage of the summer to wrap up the first of two Bill Self Basketball Camps. The seven current scholarship players who are on campus partook in the scrimmage — along with former Jayhawks Tyshawn Taylor and Ben McLemore — which lasted about 35 minutes. After, incoming freshman Elmarko Jackson and transfer Nick Timberlake met with media to discuss the scrimmage and their first week in Lawrence.

Eraser Dust

Donald Trump indicted on 7 counts in classified documents probe | CNN Politics

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on seven counts in the special counsel’s classified documents probe, a stunning development that marks the first time a former president has faced federal charges.

Supreme Court sides with black voters in Alabama redistricting case

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Alabama’s new congressional map likely violated the Voting Rights Act, handing a win to black voters in a a closely watched case that will force the state to create a second House district with a large minority population.

Taco Bell treats Orlando to exclusive taste of new game-changing menu item

The fast food chain announced one of its most popular menu items is going vegan – introducing the Vegan Crunchwrap! If you're eager to try this plant-based protein snack topped with vegan blanco sauce and warm vegan nacho sauce, you're in luck. It's available starting Thursday for a limited time, but here's the catch – you can only get it in just three cities in the U.S. Luckily for us, Orlando is on the list!

"I remember Our Kid saying, 'Why are you writing reggae songs?'" – The story of Wonderwall, Noel Gallagher's song that Liam hated | MusicRadar

"Everyone in the band went, 'I'm sorry but I don't f*****g think so," recalled Noel in a recent interview with That Pedal Show. Brother Liam was even more scathing.

"I remember Our Kid saying, and I'll never forget this, 'Why are you writing reggae songs?' And I was like, there speaks a man that has never heard reggae."

Hayden Christensen Can't Decide How to Introduce Star Wars to His Daughter

Christensen discussed his dilemma with fellow franchise veteran Diego Luna for Variety's "Actors on Actors" web series. "[Briar Rose] knows that I'm in Star Wars and that I play [Darth Vader]," he said. "But she's never seen it yet. So, I'm getting to that. I'm trying to figure out my best route, point of entry... there's some disturbing scenes I'm reluctant for her to see at this age... I gotta do it sooner rather than later. But it was really nice getting to do the Obi-Wan show and actually bring her to set. Not when I was in the Darth Vader outfit, but we did the flashback sequence and I got to play Anakin, and so I brought her to set for that, and she got to see me swing a lightsaber with [Obi-Wan actor] Ewan [McGregor]. And she was very concerned for my well-being. She was afraid that one of us were gonna get hurt."

Liam Responds to Noel's Public Challenge for Oasis Reunion Talk

"Rkids been in usa 2 days and he’s turned into RIC FLAIR it’s coming up it’s DARE," Liam began, dropping a famous wrestler and a Gorillaz lyric all in his first comment on the challenge. When a fan asked what would happen if they were in the same room together, Liam countered, "Don’t know he sounds a bit scary id defo tool up."

Bam Margera Angrily Texts Estranged Wife After 5150, Calls Her 'Gold Digger'

TMZ broke the story, Bam's been detoxing as of Wednesday's release and went with Lamar to one of his treatment centers. The former NBA star even checked in on Bam earlier in the week while he was under the psych hold.

FVCC Wachholz Center Unveils Upcoming Shows for 2023-2024 Season - Flathead Beacon

Flathead Valley Community College recently announced its upcoming slate of speakers, musical acts, dancers, and other entertainers for its upcoming 2023-2024 season, and tickets sales will go live this Friday for the bulk of those events.

Noel Gallagher Makes Manchester City Promise for UCL Final - Bitter and Blue

“If City win and Haaland scores a hat-trick I’ll be going on in my underpants.”