Kansas to Tip off Big 12 Mexico in 2024

The Big 12 announced today the launch of Big 12 Mexico. Big 12 Mexico is the conference’s first international extension that will see men’s and women’s basketball, as well as soccer and baseball, with games played in Mexico.

In December of 2024, the Kansas Jayhawks will tip off this new expansion vs the Houston Cougars in Mexico City. Big 12 women’s soccer and baseball will also participate in exhibitions against clubs in the region. The Big 12 will also start a new push for Mexican viewers with Spanish radio broadcasts of Big 12 football and basketball games.

The Big 12 Commissioner, Brett Yormark, sees Mexico as a “natural extension” of the Big 12. Whether or not this will result in viewers and a new market for US college athletics remains to be seen. Home games during Big 12 play are incredibly valuable in terms of winning the conference and giving up one in order to play on a neutral site in another country seems foolish.

“Behind Commissioner (Brett) Yormark, the Big 12 is doing a lot to expand the conference brand, and one way they are doing this is by playing a game in Mexico City. Kelvin (Sampson) has built Houston back to a national power and this should be a great matchup. We’re excited to play a game in Mexico City and represent the Big 12.” KANSAS MEN’S BASKETBALL COACH BILL SELF “Basketball is a global game and I commend Commissioner Yormark and the Big 12 for expanding the league’s reach into Mexico. We look forward to the challenge of competing against Houston and playing the game in Mexico City. This will provide great exposure for our program and our conference.” KANSAS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACH BRANDON SCHNEIDER

With rumored additions of Pac-12 schools and now Big 12 Mexico, Yormark is looking to make the Big 12 the premier college conference. Complete coverage of Big 12 Mexico can by found via the press release linked here.