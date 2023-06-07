Notebook: Kansas Forms Cricket Team

The Rock Chalkboard

Cricket connoisseurs hope to interest Jayhawk country in sport that most of the world has long loved - KU Sports

Most local sports fans have celebrated a Jalon Daniels touchdown or a Dajuan Harris assist, but how many have seen Suhail Halai hit a six, or even know what that is? The athletes who play for the Jayhawk Cricket Club, one of KU’s newest teams, want this number to grow.

Johnson officially decommits, further shrinking KU men’s basketball roster - KU Sports

“Over the past several weeks, I’ve struggled internally with my initial decision and reached a point where I wasn’t completely comfortable,” Johnson wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I am very aware that the timing of this decision is difficult, both for myself and Kansas, but I strongly believe it’s the right decision for all parties.”

KU sending 11 Jayhawks, including decathlete duo, to national outdoor track championships - KU Sports

Jung, a Kansas decathlete, explains that his comparison is based on the sheer level of endurance the competition requires, as the athletes test every conceivable physical skill — the 100 meters, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400 meters, 110-meter hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500 meters — for hours at a time, over the course of two days.

Audio-Reader Classic returns with Lance Leipold as chairman - KU Sports

The fundraiser, returning Leipold for his second year as chairman after raising over $30,000 last year, provides reading services for newspapers, magazines, theater performances and more via the internet and closed-circuit radio for visually impaired residents across Kansas and Missouri.

Eraser Dust

Pope Francis in hospital for second abdominal surgery in two years | Reuters

ROME, June 7 (Reuters) - Pope Francis was admitted to a Rome hospital on Wednesday for another abdominal operation under general anaesthesia, this time to repair a hernia most likely caused by scars from surgery in 2021.

Heat's Gabe Vincent goes viral on NBA Twitter for 'disrespect' on Christian Braun

“Gabe knew the rookie blew the defensive assignment,” wrote one reader in response to the video. “He stepped up and Bam (Adebayo) is playing at All Star form again,” a second commenter said. “All these ‘undrafted players' been going through the playoffs outplaying these drafted players,” a third fan added.

Grand Jury in Florida Hints at Unknown Complexities in Trump Documents Inquiry - The New York Times

The latest twist in the inquiry into former President Donald J. Trump’s handling of classified documents is the surprise revelation that a previously unknown federal grand jury in Florida has recently started hearing testimony in the case.

How religious is Montana?

That percentage ranks Montana 47th-lowest in the nation for faith membership, above only Oregon, Maine and New Hampshire. In contrast, Utah, whose capital Salt Lake City is home to the headquarters of the Mormon church, tops the charts with an estimated 76% of its population belonging to a congregation. Neighboring Idaho is ranked the 12th-most-religious state in the nation, with an estimated 53% of its population reporting membership in a church or other organized congregation.

Oasis and Happy Mondays Members Form Mantra of the Cosmos

Shaun Ryder and Mark “Bez” Berry of Happy Mondays have joined forces with ex-Oasis members Zak Starkey and Andy Bell for Mantra of the Cosmos, the latest supergroup to come from the UK. They’ve announced the news along with their debut single “Gorilla Guerilla.”

Popular Retailer During the '80s Closing in Missoula

The Gap store in Missoula is closing! Just out of the photo is the companion store, Gap Kids, which was already completely empty. Having shopped at the Gap since I was a teenager, and having friends who worked there, like a rite of passage into adulthood, I was a little bummed. This article from Medium gives a retrospective on the brand including Gap's popularity in the '70s and '80s, but I admit, I felt like I missed the memo somehow. I reached out to Gap Inc. for more information and a spokesperson provided this information.

Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump | The Hill

The extraordinary activity is preceding what would be an extraordinary event — the federal indictment of a former president who is the front-runner for his party’s nomination in 2024. Trump in April was indicted at the state level over an alleged hush money scheme during the 2016 election.

The double-decker airplane seat is back. Here’s what it looks like now | CNN

Would you sit directly below another airplane passenger?

It might not sound particularly appealing on paper, but 23-year-old airplane seat designer Alejandro Núñez Vicente believes double-level seating is the future of economy flying.

Library trustees eye Depot Park as potential future home of Kalispell branch | Daily Inter Lake

Trustee Carmen Cuthbertson, also a facilities committee member, agreed that the library would prefer to stay downtown to maintain access for patrons. She called the Depot Park location “promising.”

Law roundup: Man doesn’t heed T-shirt advice | Daily Inter Lake

A customer allegedly wearing a T-shirt that read “Keep Calm …” reportedly kicked in the door of the business, breaking the glass.

This city is the most appealing among aspiring Gen Z homeowners - CBS News

Salt Lake City, Utah, has the largest share of Gen Zers trying to get a foothold in the housing market, according to a new report from LendingTree, an online marketplace that matches mortgage applicants with lenders.

Taking Too Much of This Common Vitamin May Cause Vision Loss and Liver Damage

Niacin is a part of the B group of vitamins, also called vitamin B3. It plays a role in our nervous system function and metabolism, helping us turn the food we eat into energy. Our cells also need niacin to function and develop.