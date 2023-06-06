Notebook: Bill Self Mauls Commenting on the Portal

The Rock Chalkboard

Bill Self, Chris Johnson comment on four-star guard's Kansas decommitment

Over the weekend, 247Sports reported that KU signee Chris Johnson had requested to be released from his National Letter of Intent to attend KU. The news came as other incoming KU basketball freshmen arrived on campus to begin summer workouts. On Monday, Johnson confirmed that he has indeed asked to be let out of his NLI and will re-open his recruitment via a release posted to his Twitter account.

Kansas offensive lineman Joey Baker departs the program

Kansas football offensive lineman Joey Baker has left the program, a KU spokesperson confirmed to 247Sports. Baker is not expected to return to KU. His departure stems from a health-related issue, sources tell 247Sports. For more on what the news means for KU, click here.

WATCH: Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris speak as players return to Lawrence for the summer

Kansas basketball players are on their way to Lawrence for the summer as the Jayhawks work local summer camps and attend summer school at KU. Over the weekend, several newcomers arrived in Lawrence and moved into McCarthy Hall. Three incoming transfers have arrived in the form of Hunter Dickinson, Nicolas Timberlake and Arterio Morris. A pair of freshmen have arrived, too, in Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell. Returning players Dajuan Harris and KJ Adams are also in Lawrence as of this weekend.

Kansas football makes the cut for several June targets

Kansas football appears to be in a great position to build a strong high school recruiting class this June. The Jayhawks are slated to host over 30 visitors for official visits during the month of June, many of whom hold double digit offers and several Power 5 offers. And as June gets underway, some of this recruits and potential visitors have included KU in their respective top groups.

Eraser Dust

Bam Margera placed on 5150 hold after alarming social media post

According to TMZ, police found the Jackass star at Trejo's Tacos in Los Angeles on Sunday, and due to erratic speech, behavior and alleged suicidal threats, authorities determined he should be taken to a mental health facility. Under California law, if a person is considered a danger to themselves or others, they can be involuntarily held for psychiatric assessment and crisis intervention for up to 72 hours. It's unclear if Bam is still at the facility. Yahoo Entertainment reached out to his attorney for more information.

Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality : NPR

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple on Monday unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter's ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public's imagination.

Who is ‘Held’ of Held v. State of Montana?

Rikki Held’s last name has been referenced in legal briefs, news articles and water cooler conversations for two years now, since the court case Held v. State of Montana was filed in Montana’s First Judicial District Court. Held was one of 16 youth plaintiffs who filed the 2020 lawsuit against several Montana government agencies, and its governor, alleging that the implementation of two energy-related policies is an infringement of the youths’ constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment. Since she was the only plaintiff of age when it was filed, it’s her name that will be forever attached to the decision made in the landmark case.

55 burgers 55 fries meme from I Think You Should Leave is funny

What’s more: That sketch and one we’re talking about here probably belong on a “best ITYSL sketches ever” list.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Break Up

According to a friend close to the situation ... Taylor is in fact "single" again, although it's still unclear exactly why they've now split up.

Trump Loses It as Attorneys Push DOJ Not to Charge Him – Rolling Stone

Donald Trump’s attorneys were spotted at the offices of the Department of Justice on Monday, where they reportedly begged prosecutors investigating the former president’s hoarding of classified documents not to charge him. The New York Times reported later in the day that Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the investigation, was in attendance.

Missoula City Council hears heated comments on urban camping emergency ordinance | KECI

A ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court prohibits cities from enforcing bans on public camping if they do not have enough shelter space available.

Utah Jazz Top-10 Draft Prospect Gradey Dick Confirms SLC Trip - Inside the Jazz

It appears the Utah Jazz have brought in projected lottery pick Gradey Dick for a workout. The sharpshooter out of Kansas seemed to confirm his arrival in Salt Lake City by posting a picture of downtown via an Instagram story on Sunday.

Al Roker replaced as weatherman on Today and fans can't get over it | HELLO!

Move over Al Roker, there's a new weatherman in town. The Today star stepped aside to make way for a temporary stand-in on Friday - and you won't guess who it was.

Showtime shelves Ron DeSantis, Louis C.K. content

A #MeToo documentary centered on Louis C.K. and a Vice episode focused on Ron DeSantis have both been quietly shelved by Showtime, according to new reports. No reason was given by the networks for the schedule changes. While the timeline for taking this content off the schedule may be similar, the contexts under which these two things have been shelved are very different.

Oklahoma school board approves what would be the 1st taxpayer-funded religious school in US - ABC News

A state school board in Oklahoma voted Monday to approve what would be the first publicly funded religious school in the nation, despite a warning from the state's attorney general that the decision was unconstitutional.

Noel Gallagher points out the "flaws" on all Oasis and his solo albums

“Well I don’t like the sound of ‘Morning Glory’ at all,” he said. “The only album that is perfect would be ‘Definitely Maybe’. ‘Be Here Now’, the songs are too long. ‘Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants’, not enough good songs and a lot of filler on that. ‘Heathen Chemistry’ had a couple of good tunes: ‘Little By Little’ and ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’, the rest of it is a bit ‘meh’. ‘Don’t Believe The Truth’ is pretty good, ‘Dig Out Your Soul’ kind of tails off towards the end. They’re all flawed in some way.”