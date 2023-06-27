Notebook: Kansas Mauls Recruitment

The Rock Chalkboard

Carter Lavrusky felt Kansas offered the complete package

Kansas is the pick for three-star offensive lineman Carter Lavrusky and it was a no-brainer decision. KU made Lavrusky feel like a priority over the last several weeks and when he was KU’s campus and got a feel for the environment, he wanted in. He gave the KU staff his commitment during his official visit to campus this past weekend.

Kansas has landed its third commitment from an offensive lineman this June. On Monday, Carter Lavrusky announced his commitment to Kansas. The three-star recruit is fresh off of his official visit to Kansas, which he took this past weekend. He picked the Jayhawks over Power 5 offers from Arizona, Arizona State, California and Oregon State. For more on Lavrusky, a breakdown of his game and what KU is getting, click here.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer talk early recruitment, blue bloods in pursuit

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, took Section 7 by storm over the weekend with their Miami (Fla.) Columbus squad.

Philly Live: Spring stock riser Jalil Bethea sets two official visits

PHILADEPHIA, Pa. – Jalil Bethea was one of the standouts from the rising senior class at this years Philly Live. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard had multiple big scoring performances by being aggressive in getting to the rim and creating his own shots off the dribble.

West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell commits to Kentucky after Bob Huggins’ resignation

The Wildcats officially landed a commitment from Mitchell on Monday, less than a week after he entered the transfer portal from West Virginia following longtime coach Bob Huggins’ resignation.

Victor Wembanyama includes Steph Curry in starting five to save planet – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

If the planet were in danger, Victor Wembanyama knows just who to call.

The 7-foot-5 No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was asked by For The Win to put together a starting five of former and current players who could save the world together.

LSU vs. Florida score: Tigers trounce Gators in College World Series for seventh NCAA baseball title - CBSSports.com

OMAHA, Neb. -- LSU's 2023 baseball season began with heavy preseason expectations, as the consensus No. 1 across every major poll. It ended with those expectations met and in a dog-pile near the mound in Omaha.

After mutiny, Putin says Wagner fighters can join army, go to Belarus or return home | The Times of Israel

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine and its Western allies Monday of wanting Russians to “kill each other” during a revolt by mercenaries of the Wagner group, which stunned the country with an aborted march on Moscow over the weekend.

In audio recording, Trump heard discussing sensitive Iran document - The Washington Post

The Washington Post has obtained the 2021 audio recording in which former president Donald Trump appears to brag about possessing a classified document related to Iran that he acknowledges he did not declassify before leaving office.

5 teens, including 4 Texas Roadhouse employees, found dead after car lands in Florida retention pond - CBS News

An out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five teenagers in the vehicle, authorities said Monday. Four of the victims worked together at a nearby Roadhouse, a restaurant manager confirmed.

Judge orders Gianforte to produce communications with Hecla

Two environmental groups are positioned to receive previously undisclosed communications between Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and Hecla, an Idaho-based company seeking to open two mines in northwestern Montana, nearly 18 months after requesting the documents.

Supreme Court tosses Trump DC hotel records case | The Hill

The Supreme Court will no longer hear a case on whether Democratic lawmakers should have been able to sue to obtain documents related to a Washington, D.C., hotel former President Trump owned during his presidency. Congressional members dismissed the lawsuit last month.

Tim Sheehy: GOP leaders land top recruit in Montana Senate race as potential primary battle looms | CNN Politics

Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL and current CEO of Bridger Aerospace, announced his campaign to challenge Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, giving GOP leaders a prized recruit in a marquee race but setting up a potential primary clash with a hard-right Republican.

This McDonald’s Favorite Is Only Available in Three U.S. Cities

Both breakfast wraps and bagel sandwiches were permanent casualties of this COVID-induced menu revamp. The bagel sandwiches included egg, cheese, and your choice of steak, bacon, or sausage as the protein. (Chew Boom reports that McDonald’s did bring the bagel sandwiches back in select markets for a limited time last year.) But the undersung and sorely missed McDonald’s menu item that we’ve never recovered is the proprietary Breakfast Sauce, found on the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel. It was so underrated, you might not even have known it existed.

Meet the Chef: Nora Batiz & Issac Incoronato - Flathead Beacon

Standing over the stove in the Isling Chow food truck kitchen, Issac Incoronato calls the dynamic duo of himself and Nora Batiz “partners in life, partners in kids, and partners in business.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea on the meaning of God, the band's worst album and the vice he misses most

“Hey, come see my baby boy!” Flea says excitedly, holding up his iPhone as he stands next to his motorcycle in the parking lot of the Silverlake Conservatory of Music. Dressed in basketball shorts and a red bucket hat, the 60-year-old bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is FaceTiming with his wife, streetwear designer Melody Ehsani, as she cradles their infant son, Darius, at home in Malibu.

Menu items from the 90s returning to Taco Bell | WSYX

The menu includes the Volcano Taco for $2.49 and the Double Beef Volcano Burrito for $3.99.

Both items come with the classic Volcano Sauce that first made its debut in 1995 then again in 2008

Biden Administration Kills Your Right To Repair

For a long time, automakers have been trying to make it difficult if not illegal to fix your own car, truck, or SUV. The dream of too many in the industry is consumers having to go to a dealership service department for pretty much any maintenance or repair job, violating your right to repair or have an independent shop perform repairs. And it looks like the Biden Administration has just handed them the key to make that dream a reality.

