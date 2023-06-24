The Weekend Mauling: 6.24.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

College football keeps carving out space on Friday nights - KU Sports

“In today’s world of where it’s going in TV contracts and that, you’re starting to see it: Friday night college games are going to be (happening) more and more frequently,” he said on June 13. “That’s just what it’s going to be. And just like I’m sure there’s times where I know it’s not always convenient for our fan base … I’m sure it’s not always easy to drive to Lawrence on a Monday night for a basketball game.”

KU athletic director differs with university’s consultant on shrinking football stadium to less than 40,000 seats - KU Sports

A University of Kansas-hired consultant may be recommending that the university’s football stadium shrink to a capacity of less than 40,000 people as part of a major campus gateway project, but KU’s athletic director is pushing back on the idea.

Self on draft: “A really good night for anybody that supports our program” - KU Sports

“They’re gonna need him to be a producer for them,” Self told reporters on Zoom, leaving the Barclays Center after midnight Eastern Time, “so he’ll have to take a very professional approach to it, which I know he will, and I actually think it’s a great fit for him.”

Eraser Dust

Prigozhin, the mercenary chief urging an uprising against Russia's generals, has long ties to Putin | AP News

In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin took Prigozhin’s threat, riot police and the National Guard scrambled to tighten security at key facilities in Moscow, including government agencies and transport infrastructure, Tass reported. Prigozhin, a onetime felon, hot-dog vendor and longtime associate of Putin, urged Russians to join his “march to justice.”

As Biden rallies for abortion rights, conservatives a mile away are pushing a 15-week national ban | AP News

Just a mile from where Biden rallied abortion rights supporters on the eve of the anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned federal abortion protections, the Faith & Freedom Coalition was holding its annual conference, and Vice President Mike Pence urged his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination to support a 15-week federal abortion ban — at minimum.

Feds propose starting Trump classified documents trial in December - POLITICO

Special Counsel Jack Smith has asked that former President Donald Trump stand trial beginning in December on the federal indictment charging him with illegally retaining national security secrets and obstruction of justice.

Kalispell Middle School students dominate national design contest | Daily Inter Lake

Inspired by nature, Kalispell Middle School seventh-graders created award-winning designs that took first, second and honorable mention in the middle school division of the Biomimicry Youth Design Challenge.

Maybe Don’t Make Sun Tea This Summer

I hate to burst your bubble, but blame the CDC. As hot as you might feel in the summer sun, Taste of Home explains that the tea in a glass jar usually doesn’t reach past 140 degrees Fahrenheit—it usually gets to 130 degrees F—and thus the beverage is sitting in what food safety guidelines call the danger zone.

Bam Margera Leaves Detox Center Early, Heading To Las Vegas

Bam's said his son is his motivation for getting sober, and his estranged wife's recently allowed the two to interact on FaceTime calls ... but now it appears Vegas is calling.

Nobody At Baggage Claim Looked Even Remotely Interested In Noel Gallagher’s Impromptu Airport Performance

If you travel often enough, you might spot a celebrity or two in the crowd. However, Noel Gallagher took it one step further. To blow off some steam after traveling, the former Oasis guitarist treated fellow nomads to an impromptu performance at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

The Ford Maverick Is A Colossal Failure

But wait, the Maverick is turning out to be a failure in another way, one that to me just isn’t surprising in the least but that escaped its throngs of screaming, hypersensitive fans. As YouTube channel Car Questions Answered recently pointed out, Ford doesn’t really want to sell many Mavericks.

Stars premiere 'Somewhere In Montana' film in Polson | KECI

Graham McTavish, known for his roles in “The Hobbit” and “Aquaman,” starred in the film alongside Michelle Hurd, who appeared in several episodes of “Law and Order” and “Star Trek: Picard.”

Jason Sudeikis loves Taco Bell in suburban Kansas City | The Kansas City Star

In a TikTok video, the “Ted Lasso” star compares a “fantastic” Taco Bell in Overland Park, Kansas to the “not great” ones in New York City.

Former McDonald's chef posts viral hack to tell if your local McDonald's 'is a good one'

A “good” McDonald’s location, Haracz revealed, can produce a large amount of Quarter Pounders successfully during their busy hours — and that includes some special-order burgers, he indicated.

Reba McEntire, back in Montana, stops to support local business | ABC Fox Bozeman | montanarightnow.com

It’s no secret around four corners that Reba McEntire loves Kountry Korner Café.

A few times a year when she’s back in the state of Montana, it’s one of her restaurants of choice.