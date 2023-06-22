2023 NBA Draft: Gradey Dick Selected by Toronto Raptors

With the 13th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft the Toronto Raptors selected Gradey Dick. The sharply dressed 6’8” guard will be a nice addition to first year coach Darko Rajaković’s squad.

Gradey Dick who went 40% from 3 for the Kansas Jayhawks his freshman year was regarded as the best shooter in the draft by multiple analysts during the draft. The Wichita Kansas native will have to fight for playing time on a roster thick with wings.

See the big moment for the best dressed player in the draft: