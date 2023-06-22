Notebook: Kansas Ready to Maul the Draft

The Rock Chalkboard

Final 247Sports 2023 NBA Mock Draft

11. ORLANDO MAGIC: GRADEY DICK, W, KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Sunflower State Recruiting Podcast: A strong 2025 class in Kansas is emerging

Kevin Flaherty, Ryan Wallace and Michael Swain are here for a new podcast that will revolve around the top high school football players in the state of Kansas. In the second episode, the guys go in-depth on some of the top in-state recruits in the 2025 class and where things stand in their recruitments.

Bill Self hopeful Gradey Dick will become latest Jayhawk to be picked in the NBA Draft Lottery

"I'm not going to make any bold predictions, but it's been very positive that people like Gradey a lot," Self said. "They like him throughout the lottery, not just at the end of it, So I don't know where he is, as far as how it will fall.”

Bill Self provides NBA Draft outlook for Jalen Wilson

“He didn't have a great combine from a statistic standpoint, but anybody that has seen him play knows he knows how to play,” Self said. “So I don't think that set him back at all.”

Eraser Dust

Search for missing sub ramps up near Titanic wreck site with deep-sea robot scanning ocean floor - CBS News

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a tweet that the French vessel L'Atalante had reached the area and deployed their ROV, or remote operated vehicle. The Coast Guard also said that the Canadian ship Horizon Arctic had deployed an ROV "that has reached the sea floor and began its search for the missing sub."

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to hold cage fight - BBC News

Mr Musk posted a message on his social media platform Twitter that he was "up for a cage fight" with Mr Zuckerberg.

Artists are upset that ‘Secret Invasion’ used AI art for opening credits | TechCrunch

Marvel’s latest series, “Secret Invasion,” made its debut on Disney+ today, sparking tons of backlash after it was confirmed the intro sequence was AI-generated.

Montana Supreme Court considers permit for controversial Black Butte project

The legal fight over the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s approval of a central Montana copper mine made an appearance in the Montana Supreme Court Wednesday. During an hour-long hearing, justices dove deep into weedy regulatory issues focusing on the safety of storing mine tailings and how the mine is expected to influence water quality in Sheep Creek, a tributary of the Smith River.

Parkline Towers apartment project underway in Kalispell | Daily Inter Lake

The development’s two buildings, located at 820 E. Idaho St., will each stand four stories tall and contain an expected 224 apartments between them. Developer Brent Brown hopes to be renting them out by 2025.

George Lucas’ Original Anakin Plan Explains Why ROTS Is The Best Prequel

Lucas started by mentioning how Anakin would be "hanging out with the Emperor," who Lucas never refers to as “Palpatine” at any point. Likewise, Lucas mentions “Luke’s mother” and "Mrs. Skywalker" a few times, suggesting that the name Padmé was only created years later. Apart from those small missing details, Lucas outlined the key events of Revenge of the Sith entirely during that meeting in 1981. The Star Wars creator mentions how the Emperor would’ve gained Anakin’s trust, how the Jedi would start getting killed across the galaxy, and that Anakin and Obi-Wan would have a major fight in a volcano.

Pizza Hut Tests Underground Deliveries In New York City To Celebrate Release Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Movie - Chew Boom

With the fictional home of the Ninja Turtles being in an abandoned subway station, it was only fitting for the Underground Deliveries test to take place at a local New York City subway station. Select pizza lovers in Manhattan experienced an underground delivery by texting the Turtle Emoji to a dedicated hotline number which then placed an order for Pizza Hut pizza. Once ordered, Pizza Hut promptly prepared and delivered the piping hot pizza within minutes directly to the marked “Pizza Drop Zone” within the subway station.

Montana releases first glimpse into Medicaid redeterminations

In total, 15,471 Montanans assessed in April had their Medicaid coverage discontinued, with the vast majority, just over 72%, losing coverage because they “failed to provide requested information,” according to the department’s Montana Medicaid Redetermination dashboard. Twenty percent — 3,094 individuals — were determined to no longer be eligible for the public health insurance program.