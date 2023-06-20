Notebook: Kansas Scores Big #kufball Recruits

The Rock Chalkboard

‘What does he do?’ NBA Draft scouts offer brutally candid views on 50 top 2023 prospects - The Athletic

We know these guys are good — that’s why they are on this list. The value in this exercise is to lean into why they might not make it.

WR Bryson Hayes gets four P5 offers since start of summer

"Kansas was great," he said. "I love all the coaches there. It was a great atmosphere there. I have a lot of respect for the guys there."

College basketball 10 takes: Concerns with Top 5 teams; Who will win the Paul Mulcahy sweepstakes?

“We were in a position where we really didn’t know what some guys were going to do because of testing the waters,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “The NBA dates and the NCAA dates, they really don’t align. So, you’ve got to put together a roster while you really want to support your guys that are trying to figure out their NBA dream, but also you have an obligation to put the best roster you can together. So, that’s kind of a balancing act for about a 30-day period. It puts stress on your roster management. It puts stress on the player. It puts stress on the incoming players, not knowing if guys that are testing the waters are coming back or not coming back. There are a lot of factors in recruiting that maybe the general public doesn’t understand.”

Big 12 football: Athlon Sports predicts every team’s final record, order of finish

The Big 12 was arguably the most exciting conference in college football last season with several thrilling battles seemingly every week. The new-look league soon begins its first season with four incoming members BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF entering the fray. As part of its 2023 season preview magazine, Athlon Sports revealed its final record projections and predicted order of finish for the Big 12.

College football recruiting: Top247 prospect among this week's Big 12 commits

Nine Big 12 schools secured at least one commitment this week. West Virginia leads the way with six, followed by Kansas with five, then BYU and UCF with three each, and Baylor and Cincinnati with two each, while Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech each have one.

Big 12 football 2023 predictions: Projecting Offensive, Defensive Player of Year candidates

The new-look Big 12 Conference adds four members for the upcoming 2023 college football season, but the existing members are expected to control the league as BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF make the transition to the Power Five level. The conference is stacked with remarkable talent on both sides of the ball, even after it witnessed 30 players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft including six in the first round. TCU quarterback Max Duggan won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award last season while Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah claimed the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year title. Both were drafted.

