Notebook: Kansas Ready to Maul the Weekend

The Rock Chalkboard

Mock drafts projecting diverse destinations for Dick and Wilson - KU Sports

The 6-foot-8 wing from Wichita, whose shooting prowess and uncommon size helped him rocket up draft boards following just one season at Kansas, looks increasingly likely to go to the Orlando Magic at No. 11 after long being projected as a top-10 pick. CBS Sports, ESPN, SB Nation and Yahoo! Sports are among the outlets connecting Dick to Orlando, with ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo writing Wednesday that “getting a shooter of Dick’s caliber would be a significant boon for the Magic, who have plenty of opportunity on the wing and need to add as much floor spacing as they can to amplify the strengths of franchise stalwarts (Paolo) Banchero and (Franz) Wagner.”

Another prominent cornerback commits to Kansas - KU Sports

Cornerback Jalen Todd of Southfield A&T in Michigan announced his commitment Wednesday night to join the Jayhawks in 2024. He visited Lawrence last weekend, along with his high-school quarterback and prior KU commitment Isaiah Marshall, and now becomes the fifth player Kansas has added from that slate of a dozen visitors since Sunday.

KU/Wichita State game set for Dec. 30 in Kansas City - KU Sports

“This will be a great opportunity for fans in the Kansas City area to watch our team over the holidays and it will be a great game for us preparing for Big 12 play,” KU coach Bill Self said in a press release.

Eraser Dust

Perryton, Texas tornado: 50 million under severe storm threat today as one Texas town digs out after a deadly tornado | CNN

Three people were killed in Perryton, Texas, when a ruinous tornado slammed the town Thursday, the fire chief told CNN. The storm also sent up to 100 people in the Texas Panhandle town to the hospital with injuries ranging from head wounds to abrasions, the Ochiltree General Hospital interim CEO told CNN.

What Has Happened in Minneapolis Since George Floyd Was Murdered - The New York Times

A 2022 state review found that racial discrimination was endemic in the Police Department.

Activists push for referendum to put ‘Cop City’ on ballot in Atlanta | Atlanta | The Guardian

The effort requires organizers to collect about 70,000 signatures from Atlanta registered voters in 60 days. Then the question of the city canceling its agreement with the Atlanta Police Foundation to build the $90m center can be added to municipal election ballots in November.

Southern Baptist Move to Bar Women as Church Leaders Shows Cultural Fears - The New York Times

Moves this week to oust women from church leadership in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination offer an early look into the psyche of evangelical America ahead of 2024.

Trump Promised ‘Food For Everybody’ At Miami Restaurant And Then Reportedly Skipped

The publication reached out to what it described as a “knowledgeable source,” who assured the publication that Trump’s stop at the Cuban restaurant was only about 10 minutes tops, so there was no time for anyone to order anything, much less get the bill to Trump.

The New York Times reported that Trump didn’t get any food at the restaurant, preferring to eat McDonald’s on his plane.

Supreme Court leaves Indian Child Welfare Act intact : NPR

In a major victory for Native American rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld key provisions of the Indian Child Welfare Act, a law enacted 45 years ago to remedy decades of past government abuse.

This Accountant Shortage Nonsense Reeks of Deja Vu - Going Concern

OH MY GOD this could have been written in 2022. In fact, the value proposition comes in in 2021 Illinois CPA Society research “A CPA Pipeline Report: Decoding the Decline” which is a follow up to their 2016 feature “Pipeline Disruption: The Search for Solutions to the Weakening Supply of CPAs.” Which is to say, we done been knew. Nothing changes if nothing changes. I think they teach that in AA meetings.

The Making of the Egg Butthole on ‘I Think You Should Leave’ | WIRED

Here’s how the video game in the new season’s best sketch happened on the backend.

Star Wars' Upcoming Jedi Origins Movie Gets New Story Details

“For me, it’s about, I want to be part of the saga, but I also don’t want to be holding so much lore in the air that you can hardly tell a story. And what I really wanted to do, what I told her, was just can we make a kind of the Ten Commandments of the Force, you know? A kind of origin story of how the Force came to be known, understood, wielded, and harnessed.”

Everything You Didn’t Know About Grocery Store Cakes

Although a lot of grocery store cakes are decorated in-house, they often aren’t baked in house. That may be changing, though. Some grocery stores are incorporating on-site, from-scratch baking into their business model. Pat’s Marketplace in Long Island, for example, is one store that has a from-scratch bakery right inside it.

Kalispell School Board officially hires Trageser as Flathead boys basketball coach | Daily Inter Lake

Trageser has been with the Braves as they started playing their summer season. The 36-year-old Stillwater Christian alum previously led a powerhouse girls basketball team at Casteel High in Arizona.

Montana teachers, parents and education advocates challenge constitutionality of charter school bill - Montana Free Press

A coalition of teachers, parents and statewide advocacy organizations filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging one of two recently passed charter school laws as a violation of the Montana Constitution’s guarantee of educational equality for all students.

Snowflake students claim Frakenstein's monster was 'misunderstood' — and is in fact a VICTIM | The Sun

SNOWFLAKE students claim Frankenstein’s monster was a misunderstood victim with feelings.