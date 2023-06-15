The Rock Chalkboard

Late rally, climactic block decide latest Kansas camp scrimmage - KU Sports

Dickinson and Timberlake had both been cold from the field as their opponents, a lineup consisting primarily of the Jayhawks’ three freshmen and returning guard Kevin McCullar Jr., stretched a lead to double digits at one point. But the pair of transfers became dominant late, as Dickinson started to finish with ease inside, ending up with 19 points to lead all scorers in the exhibition.

Photo Gallery: Bill Self basketball camp scrimmage - KU Sports

Eraser Dust

Boris Johnson deliberately misled UK Parliament over Covid lockdown breaches, inquiry finds | CNN

The committee’s report found that Johnson “committed a serious contempt” of parliament when, after the so-called “Partygate” scandal which revealed that illegal gatherings took place at Downing Street, Johnson told parliament that rules were followed at all times.

Grand jury indicts Daniel Penny in chokehold death of NYC subway rider Jordan Neely : NPR

NEW YORK — A man charged with manslaughter for putting an agitated New York City subway rider in a fatal chokehold has been indicted by a grand jury, an expected procedural step that will allow the criminal case to continue.

The Psychedelic Scientist Who Sends Brains Back to Childhood | WIRED

Kids soak up new skills, adults not so much. But neuroscientist Gül Dölen might have found a way—with drugs—to help grownups learn like littles.

Montana governor boosts Medicaid payments for health care providers by hundreds of millions

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday announced signing the state’s roughly $14.3 billion primary budget bill, creating a roadmap for funding state government for the next two years and substantially increasing reimbursement rates for health care providers who care for Medicaid patients.

Kesha Says Jerry Seinfeld Refusing to Hug Her in Viral 2017 Video Was the 'Saddest Moment of My Life'

"Then, I get to the f---ing charity event, and I got really excited because he brings me peace and love and all things good in the universe, and then he didn’t hug me in front of cameras,” she said. "It was the most depressing and hilarious, but also so sad — it was, like, the saddest moment of my life."

Carmelo Anthony's Viral Tweet After Denver Nuggets Win Championship - Fastbreak on FanNation

Anthony tweeted: "CHAMPS! Congrats @nuggets"

Man who wanted to kill gay people when he opened fire in Montana town sentenced to 18 years

Howald was shouting anti-gay slurs and said he wanted to “clean” the small community by killing gay and lesbian people, the office said.

Subreddits Extend Blackout After Reddit CEO's Memo Leaks

Despite assurances from Reddit CEO Steve Huffman in an internal memo this week, who assured employees that “like all blowups on Reddit, this one will pass,” the chaos at the social media site has not subsided, and now it seems like could go on for the long haul.

The history of Oasis in 12 songs | Louder

“I’ve pretty much summed up everything I wanted to say in Rock ‘n’ Roll Star, Live Forever, and Cigarettes & Alcohol,” admitted Noel Gallagher as Definitely Maybe was filed in record racks across the UK ahead of its August 29, 1994 release. "After that I’m repeating myself, but in a different way.”

Feds launch Title IX investigation into hazing allegations: Lawyer | Daily Inter Lake

Michael Bliven of the Bliven Law Firm told the Inter Lake that the complaints arose from the allegations of sexual assault among members of the wrestling team on buses and hotels during the 2021-22 school year, as well as subsequent incidents of retaliation into 2023. Bliven represents two students, one a victim and the other a witness, and their parents.

What Happened To The Droid Army After The Star Wars Prequel Trilogy?

Some of the more advanced battle droid units are also featured in Star Wars stories as individual characters, rather than one part of a whole battalion. The recently announced video game Star Wars Outlaws features a character named ND-5, a commando droid who serves as an ally to the outlaw Kay Vess. While it is unclear how big the role of the character will be, ND-5 is being positioned as the secondary protagonist of the game in early marketing.