Notebook: Kansas Mauls Football Recruiting

The Rock Chalkboard

USDA Awards $12 million to Bring High-Speed Internet to Lincoln and Flathead Counties - Flathead Beacon

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday announced an investment of over $47 million in two telephone cooperatives that will increase high-speed internet access across six rural Montana counties.

Reported KU/Wichita State hoops matchup could revive in-state battle - KU Sports

A renewal of the Kansas and Wichita State men’s college basketball series seems like a possibility for this season. The in-state schools’ 11th regular-season meeting looks to be scheduled for Dec. 29, ESPN Wichita radio’s Pat Strathman was first to report last week.

Running back Stewart commits to KU football - KU Sports

Harry Stewart III, a running back from Centennial High in Frisco, Texas, committed to KU on Tuesday afternoon following his official visit over the weekend. The consensus three-star prospect, who also had offers from schools like Baylor, BYU, Cal, Michigan, Missouri and Texas A&M, now becomes the fourth player to commit after a dozen recruits visited Lawrence over the weekend.

June, once a mellow month, heats up with KU football prospects - KU Sports

“Stuff ran over and it didn’t work out,” he said, “and I said, ‘Yeah, June’s not what it used to be.'”

Eraser Dust

Trump indicted on 37 counts in federal court. Here's what we still need to know : NPR

Astoundingly, it was the second time in three months that Trump has been indicted. And that's not counting the $5 million civil judgment against him for sexual abuse at the end of April.

A woman in Ecuador was alive at her wake. A doctor says these cases are rare : NPR

It was a shocking story that made headlines across the globe this week: A woman in Ecuador named Bella Montoya was declared dead but later surprised family members gathered for her wake when she showed signs of life from her coffin.

Cormac McCarthy dies: Novelist of 'No Country for Old Men' and 'The Road' was 89

Cormac McCarthy, the masterful prose stylist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author who plumbed the depths of violence and vengeance in novels such as "Blood Meridian," "No Country for Old Men" and "The Road," died Tuesday at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Noel Gallagher calls out 'terrible' reception to new songs on US tour

“I’m starting off with five new ones,” Gallagher says. “People should have bought the fucking album, then, shouldn’t they? So they’re gonna stand there with their mouths open thinking, ‘What the fuck is this?’”

Taco Bell Fans Are Calling Orders A 'Rip-Off' Due To Alleged Shrinkflation

One post on the subreddit r/TacoBell complained that, “Feels like every time I order, things are shrinking.” Attached to the post was a picture of a very meager-looking cup of Nacho Fries, along with some sauces.

Lakeside Rep. Tanner Smith to Run for Governor - Flathead Beacon

Smith during the Legislative session was a vocal advocate for the regulation and control of the marijuana industry in Montana, introducing House Bill 265, which would have increased the mandatory distance between a new cannabis business and public spaces such as churches and schools from 500 feet to 1,000 feet. The bill was tabled in January by the House Human Services Committee.

FVCC Receives $500,000 Donation for Fitness Center in the Wachholz College Center - Flathead Beacon

Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) announced this week that it received a $500,000 donation from Lucy Smith to name and support the Furlong Smith Fitness Center in the Wachholz College Center on the Kalispell campus.

Experts Agree: This Is The One Type Of Seasoning You Should Stop Cooking With (It Causes Gas & Bloating)

As far as what seasonings will make bloating worse, Young says the worst seasoning for bloating is garlic. "Garlic may cause problems for some people due to an allergy, which may cause symptoms like bloating. Garlic also contains fructans which are not well absorbed in people who have irritable bowel syndrome." Although you may be tempted to throw garlic into dishes that you cook, it could be making your bloating and gas worse.