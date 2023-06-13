Notebook: Christian Braun Wins NBA Finals

The Rock Chalkboard

Star recruit Nichols unbothered by pressure as she arrives at KU - KU Sports

“It’s definitely a very surreal feeling,” incoming freshman S’Mya Nichols told the Journal-World after a recent workout. “I walk to my apartment, I have my own key and everything, I come to Allen whenever I want, get shots up. It’s a different feeling, it’s like ‘Finally, I’m here.'”

KU football adds three more 2024 recruits following weekend visits - KU Sports

Linebacker Jacorey Stewart, from Milton High in Georgia, and offensive lineman Harrison Utley, of Norman North High in Oklahoma both announced their decisions Sunday night after committing during their visits to Lawrence. Cornerback Austin Alexander, an incoming senior at Marian Catholic High and the consensus top player at his position in the state of Illinois, followed suit Monday to complete a triple whammy for the Jayhawks.

Christian Braun joins historic group as former KU guard helps the Denver Nuggets to NBA title

Braun is the first player since the 1986-87 season to win an NCAA title and an NBA title in consecutive seasons. He is also the fifth-ever player to achieve that feat. Of course, Braun played a big role in KU basketball winning it all during the 2021-22 season and now in his first season in the NBA, Braun was a rotation player for a Nuggets team that was arguably the best team in basketball all season.

Bits o Chalk

NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets win first championship title in Game 5 victory over Miami Heat | CNN

“It was an amazing effort by the team,” he told ABC after the game. “It was an ugly game. We couldn’t make shots but at the end, we figured out how to defend.”

Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office in Florida said Bowie, who died at age 32, had a "well developed fetus," with the athlete estimated to have been 8 months pregnant, and was undergoing labor at the time of her death in May, USA Today reported.

Jimmy Butler's Bold Statement After Miami Heat Lose NBA Finals - Fastbreak on FanNation

Butler: "It's been great. I've had some hell of a teammates come through here and compete with me and give us an opportunity to win a championship, which I still believe with everything in me that we will do as a team here as an organization, as a city of Miami."

Eraser Dust

How Trump’s Indictment Compares to Other Espionage Act Cases - Bloomberg

Is former President Donald Trump being treated unfairly by the special counsel? That’s the claim being made by many of his supporters following his indictment last week on felony charges related to hundreds of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Russian missile attack kills 11 in Ukrainian president's hometown | Reuters

KRYVYI RIH, Ukraine, June 13 (Reuters) - Eleven civilians were killed in a Russian missile attack that struck an apartment building and warehouses in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih on Tuesday, local officials said.

Trump finds no new lawyers in time for Mar-a-Lago documents arraignment | Donald Trump | The Guardian

Donald Trump is expected to be represented at his first court appearance to face federal criminal charges for retaining national security materials and obstruction of justice by two of his existing lawyers, despite trying to recruit a local Florida lawyer willing to join his legal defense team.

Nine wounded in Denver shooting near Nuggets' Ball Arena as fans celebrated, police say - CBS News

Nine people were shot in Denver near Ball Arena early Tuesday as celebrations of the hometown Nuggets' first NBA championship were winding down, police said, adding that a suspect was also shot. Three of the victims were reported in critical condition.

Actor Treat Williams dies at 71 after motorcycle accident

"It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident," his family said in a statement. "As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time."

Pat Sajak says upcoming 'Wheel of Fortune' season will be his last: 'It's been a wonderful ride' - Good Morning America

"Well, the time has come," Sajak said. "I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Millionaires who want to tax the rich lobby working-class voters : NPR

Over a month of meetings, dozens of residents got a crash course on inequality and learned why this group of rich people wants to pay higher taxes and raise the minimum wage.

Noel Gallagher Takes Credit for Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's Breakup

“Taylor has obviously said, ‘Now look, keep your fucking nose out of that Gallagher business, or we are fucking through,'” Gallagher said in a new wide-ranging interview with Rolling Stone. “And he couldn’t help it. And Swifty, God bless her, said, ‘I can’t deal with this shit because once he’s done with you, he is gonna come after me and I’m not fucking having it. So, I’m sorry, Matty, you gotta go.’… Serves him right!”

Housing Market Returning to Pre-Pandemic Trends - Flathead Beacon

According to Montana Regional MLS data, the median sales price in Flathead County dropped to $577,550 this May compared to $625,000 a year ago.