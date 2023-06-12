Notebook: KJ Adams Discusses Offseason Workouts

The Rock Chalkboard

Longtime K-State baseball coach, KU assistant Brad Hill taking storied career to Emporia State - KU Sports

“It just wasn’t the right time,” Hill said in his introductory press conference. “Last summer, I was offered two jobs and it didn’t work out. This was the right time, the right place for me to be.”

KJ Adams talks offseason work - KU Sports

The 6-foot-7 Adams played primarily as an undersized center last year, averaging more than 10 points and four rebounds in the process, and so did most of his work near the rim. But with the arrival of highly touted transfer center Hunter Dickinson, KU coach Bill Self may need Adams to slide out to the power-forward position more often than not.

Quest for “national conference” via Gonzaga or UConn additions could pose problems for Big 12 - KU Sports

If you place a certain emphasis on regional cohesiveness and historic rivalries, as I do, you may find yourself a little bit perturbed by the suggestion — recently analyzed at length by the same reporters and columnists that always seem to be on top of this stuff — that Gonzaga and UConn are considered serious candidates for Big 12 Conference expansion.

Dramatic Roundball Classic ends in sudden-death free-throw contest - KU Sports

Then, after the game ended in a stunning 104-104 tie when Wayne Selden hit an off-balance contested 3-pointer as time expired, Calvin Thompson beat fellow coach Greg Ostertag in a sudden-death free-throw shooting contest to give his red team the comeback win.

Bits o Chalk

NBA Finals Game 5: Best Heat at Nuggets prop bet picks and predictions

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets meet for Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets lead the series 3-1. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we break down FanDuel Sportsbook’s NBA Finals Game 5 prop bet odds and lines, and tab the Heat vs. Nuggets prop bets to make among SportsbookWire’s expert NBA picks and predictions.

John Sterling back in booth after being struck by foul ball

NEW YORK -- One night after being struck by a foul ball, John Sterling was back behind the Yankees’ radio microphone on Sunday evening, with a bandage covering his left eyebrow but otherwise seemingly no worse for wear.

Brittney Griner airport harassment: Phoenix Mercury to adjust travel arrangements following incident, head coach says | CNN

Mercury center Brianna Turner called the harassment incident “very alarming,” saying it was “startling” to have people waiting for them at the gate shouting and causing a scene.

Eraser Dust

Unabomber Ted Kaczynski began violent tilt at University of Michigan

Theodore Kaczynski, the man the media dubbed the Unabomber, died Saturday in a federal prison at 81 after terrorizing the nation for nearly two decades by sending victims homemade bombs until he was caught in 1996. His own writings and brother suggest that his tilt toward violence started while studying at the University of Michigan.

George Soros hands reins of $25bn empire to son Alex - BBC News

US billionaire philanthropist George Soros has handed over the running of his $25bn (£19.9bn) financial and charitable empire to his son Alex.

I-95 collapse in Philadelphia: Portion of Interstate in Tacony collapses due to tanker truck fire; could be closed for months - 6abc Philadelphia

The collapse of the northbound lanes happened after a tanker truck fire broke out around 6 a.m. Sunday underneath I-95 near the Cottman Avenue exit in the Tacony section of the city.

Oasis reunion: Preparing for long-awaited comeback after Manchester City win Champions League | Marca

Manchester City's first UEFA Champions League title has not only brought joy to fans, players, coaching staff and club management, but also Oasis fans are celebrating. That's because the two frontmen of the storied rock band, brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher, vowed to reunite should Pep Guardiola's side be crowned champions against Inter Milan.

Larry David May Support Cheryl Hines, But He Doesn't Support Her Right-Leaning Anti-Vax Husband's Candidacy

David, though, was a bit more clear in a text to NYT reporter Caitlin Moscatello, writing, “Yes love and support, but I’m not ‘supporting’ him.” (David is famously and vocally anti-MAGA, even once trashing Trump bud Alan Dershowitz in public on Martha’s Vineyard.)

My Dad's Secret Ingredient for the Best Burgers

My dad would light the charcoal kettle grill and bring out the ground beef patties mixed with this secret ingredient, which, to be honest, was the secret ingredient of most families’ homemade burgers in the 1980s—a packet of dry onion soup mix.

Noel Gallagher on ‘Council Skies,’ His Oasis Challenge to Liam – Rolling Stone

Ask Noel Gallagher how the material from his excellent new album Council Skies is going over live so far on his U.S. tour with Garbage, and you’ll get an answer only he would dare to give: “Terrible,” he says, blaming crowds who haven’t absorbed the album yet (like all of his post-Oasis work, it’s credited to Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds). “I’m starting off with five new ones. People should have bought the fucking album, then, shouldn’t they? So they’re gonna stand there with their mouths open thinking, ‘What the fuck is this?’ I should advise them to go to their preferred streaming service.”

IRS gets major power to request private tax info after Supreme Court decision

"I think the concern would be that this allows the IRS to ultimately get access to information that purportedly is in connection with collecting taxes from taxpayer A, but then, inevitably, it is information about taxpayer B that wouldn't have otherwise been available to the IRS," Michael Sardar, tax controversy attorney and partner at Kostelanetz LLP, told Yahoo Finance.

Ambitious program looks to document the depths of Flathead Lake and beyond | Daily Inter Lake

“During the summer of last year, we started looking at what we referred to as a ‘treasure map’ of different areas of the Flathead that might hold some historical artifacts underwater,” Bottum said. “After our start last year, we really want to take a more extensive look at the lake and the surrounding waterways this year, even up into Glacier National Park this season.”

Three Kalispell teachers named educators of the year | Daily Inter Lake

The educators are Edgerton Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Halle Fusaro; Kalispell Middle School health enhancement teacher Noah Couser and Glacier High School French teacher and International Languages Activities Coordinator Stephanie Hill.