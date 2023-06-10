The Weekend Mauling: 6.10.2023

Noel Gallagher on working with Johnny Marr: "He’s the G.O.A.T."

The pair have long been friends and collaborators – with Marr contributing to Oasis‘ 2002 album ‘Heathen Chemistry’ as well as playing on The High Flying Birds‘ ‘Ballad Of The Mighty I’ in 2015 and ‘If Love Is The Law’ from 2017. They teamed up again for three songs on Gallagher’s new album ‘Council Skies’, namely lead single ‘Pretty Boy’ along with ‘Open the Door, See What You Find’ and the title track.

Paul Pierce Sends Out Shockingly Bold Tweet After Nuggets-Heat Game - Fastbreak on FanNation

Pierce tweeted: "Jamal Murray is the best point gaurd in the league "

Hayden Christensen And Diego Luna Reveal Star Wars Props They Kept - GameSpot

"I mean, getting to swing a lightsaber is pretty awesome," Christensen said. "I got to keep a couple of them. One from the prequels, and then I got to keep two lightsabers from the Obi-Wan show--one Darth Vader, and one Anakin, because they’re a little bit different."

Trump Indictment Violence? Users of The Donald Call for Mass Killing – Rolling Stone

Extreme supporters of Donald Trump have met news of his federal indictment with visions of violence and retribution.

Quest for “national conference” via Gonzaga or UConn additions could pose problems for Big 12 - KU Sports

I also fully understand why the idea of Kansas playing annual games against Gonzaga and UConn holds a certain appeal. With the recent unveiling of its 2023-24 nonconference schedule, the Kansas men’s basketball team now faces the very real prospect of playing both those teams this season. The Jayhawks could run into the Bulldogs at the Maui Invitational in late November, depending on seeding and results, and then they will meet the defending-champion Huskies for sure on Dec. 1 back in Lawrence. Both these matchups would draw immense viewership and national attention. Now imagine if you could have them every year — that is, I assume, the value proposition for Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and company.

Noel Gallagher discusses shock split from wife Sara MacDonald after 12-years | Daily Mail Online

He said: 'I didn't get Covid until it was gone – and then I got it twice! I was thinking, 'I've great f*****g antibodies coursing through my veins,' went to Glastonbury last summer where there was a wave of it, caught it and got it again just before Christmas.

How the Marvel Cinematic Universe Swallowed Hollywood | The New Yorker

Robert Redford, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Rudd, and Angela Bassett now disappear into movies whose plots can come down to “Keep glowy thing away from bad guy.”

'Curb Your Enthusiasm': 10 Best Episodes, Ranked According to IMDb

The show presents amazingly formulaic episodes that depict some of the best situational comedy. Using irreverent plots and topics for Larry to get himself into trouble. The show has been on HBO for eleven seasons and will be doing a twelfth. IMDb has rated these episodes to be their favorites in a stock of many great moments.

Chris Hemsworth Nailed Why Ant-Man 3 Failed So Badly (Without Even Seeing It)

Unlike its two predecessor, Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania underperformed commercially, along with seeing a much more middling overall reception. Though not having seen the film himself, Thor star Chris Hemsworth has some ideas for why that is, suggesting in an interview with GQ that the movie's "save the universe" plot has been seen in "the last 24 films". Hemsworth also suggests that a franchise like the Ant-Man movies "has to become a bit more personal and grounded,” and his analysis gets right to the heart of what would lead to Quantumania's comparatively disappointing reception and box office haul.

Kansas U Researchers Claim 99% Accuracy Detecting ChatGPT Fakes

Scientists from the University of Kansas published a paper Wednesday detailing an algorithm they say detects academic writing from ChatGPT with an accuracy rate over 99%.

Patrick Mahomes puts KC house on market. Take a look inside | The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has put his home up for sale. Here are photos from inside the house and in the backyard.

Property owners raise questions about Sha-Ron parking lot expansion | KECI

“MDT has authority, statutorily within the right-of-way, to allow utilities, to allow parking, to allow even public parks, maintenance sites, so it's broad discretionary authority,” Valerie Wilson, chief counsel for MDT, said. “The problem with the Nelsons’ claim is that they acquired the property subject to the public easement, and that highway right-of-way is used for the benefit of the public.”

Popular clothing store to open in Missoula this fall | KECI

Officials confirmed J.Crew will open this fall.

The announcement comes after The Gap recently announced the store was closing.

Have Too Many Jedi Survived Order 66? Not Really.

Ten thousand Jedi Knights were the guardians of peace and justice across the Star Wars galaxy before the rise of the Empire laid them low. But as devastating as Palpatine’s issuing of Order 66 was to the Jedi, in recent years we’ve seen more and more tales of Jedi that survived its wrath. Is that a problem? As always with Star Wars, not really... from a certain point of view.

Montana Association of Counties sues governor over vetoed bill | KECI

The Montana Association of Counties is taking Gov. Greg Gianforte to court over a vetoed Senate bill.

SB 442 sets aside marijuana tax revenue funding for construction and maintenance of county roads and behavioral health and addiction services.

Trump federal indictment: What happens next? - ABC News

"The U.S. Marshals are responsible for the protection of the federal judicial process, and we take that responsibility very seriously. Ensuring that judges can rule independently and free from harm or intimidation is paramount to the rule of law, and a fundamental mission of the USMS," a spokesman for the U.S. Marshal Service told ABC News in a statement.

Cheryl Hines Didn’t Expect to Be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Running Mate - The New York Times

“I support Bobby and I want to be there for him, and I want him to feel loved and supported by me,” said Ms. Hines, who is a registered Democrat. “And at the same time, I don’t feel the need to go to every political event, because I do have my own career.”

IRS cracks down on small business tax break that could lead to audit

A cottage industry of specialist firms has sprung up to help business owners claim the Employee Retention Credit (ERC), a governmental tax incentive intended for companies stressed by the pandemic. But businesses need to be careful not to get hoodwinked.

Lawmakers override Gianforte vetoes of state hospital reforms

The governor in May had rejected bipartisan bills seeking to improve patient care and oversight at the troubled adult psychiatric facility, calling one policy “legally insufficient” and the other a risk of causing “irresponsible, inappropriate, inhumane” outcomes. The two-thirds vote of each chamber to uphold the laws, Senate Bill 4 and House Bill 29, signals the closing of one political chapter in the interbranch disagreement and the beginning of a long road toward systemic changes.