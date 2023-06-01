Notebook: Kansas Set to Maul Puerto Rico

The Rock Chalkboard

KU men’s basketball slated for three exhibition games in Puerto Rico in early August - KU Sports

The Jayhawks, who will be based out of the capital, San Juan, are currently scheduled for one evening exhibition game each on Aug. 3, 5 and 7, as Anthony Walton, proprietor of Houston-based event organizer Walton Sports & Entertainment, confirmed to the Journal-World Wednesday night. (Travel agent Mona Behringer, on behalf of fellow organizer First in Service Travel, had provided the same dates Wednesday morning but noted they were “still not official.”)

Udeh transfers to TCU; all 8 KU men’s basketball transfers have now picked destinations - KU Sports

Udeh arrived in Lawrence from Orlando, Florida, just last year but now becomes the fourth and final player from the 2022 class to depart the program. Zuby Ejiofor went to St. John’s and MJ Rice to NC State, and Gradey Dick projects as a high first-round pick in the NBA Draft on June 22.

With help from mentors like Nikola Jokic, Christian Braun is nearing a storybook ending to his rookie season - KU Sports

“It’s different,” the Burlington, Kansas, native said. “In the NCAA tournament, it’s one game. There’s a lot of pressure on that one game, and here there are a lot of ups and downs. We’ve had series where we win two, we think we’re up 2-0, it’s a big lead and then you lose two in a row. It’s completely different, but the same pressure.”

KU wraps up men’s golf nationals, track and field regionals - KU Sports

For most of the 2022-23 season, Kansas freshman Will King only occasionally placed among the top golfers on his own team. As recently as the Big 12 Conference Men’s Golf Championship, he ranked last among five Jayhawk competitors. It wasn’t until the end of the campaign, and his white-knuckle qualification out of NCAA regionals, that he found himself consistently going head to head with the best in the Big 12 and beyond.

Bits o Chalk

NBA Finals: How do the Heat slow down Nikola Jokić? 'Guarding him as a team with all five guys'

DENVER — Erik Spoelstra isn’t exactly Dr. Seuss, but he almost sounds like a passage from “Green Eggs and Ham” when referencing the start of the NBA Finals.

What’s Next for Arkansas after Ron Holland’s 2nd Heartbreaking Decision

The five-star recruit from Duncanville, Texas, announced his intention to bypass college completely and play for the G League Ignite on Wednesday. It’s the second time the Razorbacks have seemingly finished runner-up for Holland, the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports.

In the N.B.A. Playoffs, Flopping Is a Welcome Sideshow - The New York Times

Basketball stars from Nikola Jokic to Kyle Lowry are hamming up their reactions to even the slightest contact, writes our columnist. They could benefit from an acting lesson.

Eraser Dust

EXCLUSIVE: Trump captured on tape talking about classified document he kept after leaving the White House | CNN Politics

The recording indicates Trump understood he retained classified material after leaving the White House, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation. On the recording, Trump’s comments suggest he would like to share the information but he’s aware of limitations on his ability post-presidency to declassify records, two of the sources said.

Debt-ceiling deal passes House because of low-key lawmakers, not the extremes : NPR

It's one of what this Congress' Republicans colloquially refer to as the mafioso-themed "Five Families." The Main Street Caucus, and a host of other coalitions in the middle, like the "New Democrat Coalition" on the other side of the aisle, were critical in securing support for the deal.

Watch: Florida woman drives up ramp of tow truck, rockets 120 feet down highway

VALDOSTA, Georgia — It looks like a scene from a Hollywood blockbuster. A sedan rockets into the air after driving up the ramp of a flatbed tow truck on a Georgia highway. And the whole crash is caught on video by an officer’s body camera.

'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted on two rape counts | Reuters

That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson was convicted on Wednesday of raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home.

A jury deadlocked on another charge that Masterson raped a third woman between 2001 and 2003, according to Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Pedro Pascal And Paul Rudd Offered Roles In The Craziest '90s Reboot Ever

Ant-Man and the Internet’s Daddy may soon be locking horns with a giant snake. We’ve learned from our trusted and proven sources that both Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania) have been offered roles in the upcoming reboot of 1997’s Anaconda. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news back in 2020 that a reboot was on the way from Sony, and back in March we exclusively reported that Tom Gormican (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) would be directing the feature.

No more 'fire-breathing dragons'? President Biden agreed to cut IRS funding by $21B as part of the debt limit deal — here's how the tax agency plans to cope

To pay for the debt deal, Biden has to go back on some of his spending plans — especially when it comes to the tax agency. The new debt deal proposes to immediately rescind $1.38 billion and then repurpose another $20 billion of IRS funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.

'Bed rotting' is the newest hot self-care trend for lazy Gen Zers

While it may sound extreme — and gross — “bed rotting” just refers to lying in bed for long periods of time

Kalispell's homeless report string of attacks | Daily Inter Lake

Shelter-goers have reported a pattern of harassment and violence by local teens, describing incidents such as beatings, thrown rocks, harassment and the grabbing of personal property such as cell phones and clothing. Bryan Bergeson said he was present for two attacks the weekend of May 20, late on Friday and Saturday nights.