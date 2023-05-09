Women’s Golf NCAA Regional Day 2

At the end of day two at the Athens Regional, KU found themselves essentially where they started the day. They remain tied for eighth within striking distance of the all-important 5th place and a chance no move to the National Championship tournament. KU now sits 7 strokes behind the teams currently in the 5th spot.

Tuesday saw Esme Hamilton lead the way for the Jayhawks. Esme bounced back from yesterday’s +6 to shoot a +1 and now stands at +7 and is tied for 37th overall. Second on the day for KU was Topkea’s Lauren Clark. She shot a +2, now stands at +8, and is tied for 41st overall. The low scorer for the Jayhawks through the second round is Abby Glynn. After round 2, Abby is at +4 after shooting +3 today. She is tied for 23 at this point in the competition. The final two Jayhawks, Jordan Rothman, and Johanna Ebner shot +4 and +6 respectively. Jordan is tied for 45th overall while Johanna is tied for 32nd.

It will take a big effort for the Jayhawks to advance to the NCAA tournament championship. Their best chance is to shoot as close to even par as a team and hope teams in front of them fall back a few strokes.

The full team leaderboard after the second round was:

1. Georgia 561 -15

2. South Carolina 571 -5

3. San Jose State 583 +7

T4. Maryland 589 +13

T5. Augusta 591 +15

T5. Ohio State 591 +15

T5. Ole Miss 591 +15

T8. Kansas 598 +22

T8. Furman 598 +22

9. Kent State 599 +23

11. College of Charleston 602 +26

12. Sacred Heart Univ. 623 +47

KU individual scores after round two:

Abby Glynn 148 +4

Johanna Ebner 150 +6

Esme Hamilton 151 +7

Lauren Clark 152 +8

Jordan Rothman 153 +9