Women’s Golf NCAA Regional Day 2

At the end of day two at the Athens Regional, KU found themselves essentially where they started the day. They remain tied for eighth within striking distance of the all-important 5th place and a chance no move to the National Championship tournament. KU now sits 7 strokes behind the teams currently in the 5th spot.
Tuesday saw Esme Hamilton lead the way for the Jayhawks. Esme bounced back from yesterday’s +6 to shoot a +1 and now stands at +7 and is tied for 37th overall. Second on the day for KU was Topkea’s Lauren Clark. She shot a +2, now stands at +8, and is tied for 41st overall. The low scorer for the Jayhawks through the second round is Abby Glynn. After round 2, Abby is at +4 after shooting +3 today. She is tied for 23 at this point in the competition. The final two Jayhawks, Jordan Rothman, and Johanna Ebner shot +4 and +6 respectively. Jordan is tied for 45th overall while Johanna is tied for 32nd.
It will take a big effort for the Jayhawks to advance to the NCAA tournament championship. Their best chance is to shoot as close to even par as a team and hope teams in front of them fall back a few strokes.
The full team leaderboard after the second round was:
1. Georgia 561 -15
2. South Carolina 571 -5
3. San Jose State 583 +7
T4. Maryland 589 +13
T5. Augusta 591 +15
T5. Ohio State 591 +15
T5. Ole Miss 591 +15
T8. Kansas 598 +22
T8. Furman 598 +22
9. Kent State 599 +23
11. College of Charleston 602 +26
12. Sacred Heart Univ. 623 +47
KU individual scores after round two:
Abby Glynn 148 +4
Johanna Ebner 150 +6
Esme Hamilton 151 +7
Lauren Clark 152 +8
Jordan Rothman 153 +9
