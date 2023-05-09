 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Women’s Golf NCAA Regional Day 2

Georgia leads the regional by 10 strokes

By TimReddin
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - Day Five Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

At the end of day two at the Athens Regional, KU found themselves essentially where they started the day. They remain tied for eighth within striking distance of the all-important 5th place and a chance no move to the National Championship tournament. KU now sits 7 strokes behind the teams currently in the 5th spot.

Tuesday saw Esme Hamilton lead the way for the Jayhawks. Esme bounced back from yesterday’s +6 to shoot a +1 and now stands at +7 and is tied for 37th overall. Second on the day for KU was Topkea’s Lauren Clark. She shot a +2, now stands at +8, and is tied for 41st overall. The low scorer for the Jayhawks through the second round is Abby Glynn. After round 2, Abby is at +4 after shooting +3 today. She is tied for 23 at this point in the competition. The final two Jayhawks, Jordan Rothman, and Johanna Ebner shot +4 and +6 respectively. Jordan is tied for 45th overall while Johanna is tied for 32nd.

It will take a big effort for the Jayhawks to advance to the NCAA tournament championship. Their best chance is to shoot as close to even par as a team and hope teams in front of them fall back a few strokes.

The full team leaderboard after the second round was:

1. Georgia 561 -15

2. South Carolina 571 -5

3. San Jose State 583 +7

T4. Maryland 589 +13

T5. Augusta 591 +15

T5. Ohio State 591 +15

T5. Ole Miss 591 +15

T8. Kansas 598 +22

T8. Furman 598 +22

9. Kent State 599 +23

11. College of Charleston 602 +26

12. Sacred Heart Univ. 623 +47

KU individual scores after round two:

Abby Glynn 148 +4

Johanna Ebner 150 +6

Esme Hamilton 151 +7

Lauren Clark 152 +8

Jordan Rothman 153 +9

