Notebook: Kansas Mauls Preparing for Next Season

College basketball's 10 takes: What's next for Maryland; Is there enough room for Bronny James at USC?

The college basketball transfer portal closes Thursday, so the next few days will be captivating. Transfer decisions can be made after the May 11 window closes, but if you want to enter the portal, you have to be in by Thursday. It creates a delicate conversation for some talented weapons because the deadline to enter the transfer portal comes before the NBA Combine where prospects can get an even better feel for their projected slot in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The nation's top center in 2024 to take an official visit to Kansas

The Kansas basketball program is set to host another five-star recruit for an official visit later this week. Just a few days after Bill Self and the KU coaches hosted the No. 1 overall player in the 2024 class in Tre Johnson, the Jayhawks are set to get a visit from Flory Bidunga, the No. 3-ranked prospect in the 2024 class. He is set to arrive for the visit on Friday. Thus far, Bidunga has taken unofficial visits to Auburn, Indiana, Michigan State, Michigan, Purdue and Florida. Kentucky is in the running to get an official visit from him this summer.

Hunter Dickinson eager to play at KU and with Dajuan Harris

Kansas landed coveted Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson last Thursday. Dickinson, the No. 1 ranked player in the NCAA Transfer Portal according to 247Sports, chose KU over finalists Maryland, Kentucky, Villanova and Georgetown. The commitment gives Bill Self a prime player to fill his own description of a contributor who can consistently score 20 points and grab 10 rebounds, something he mentioned following the conclusion of the season.

Lonnie Walker's thrilling 4th quarter gives Lakers 3-1 lead - ESPN

LOS ANGELES -- Lonnie Walker IV, turning in a fourth-quarter offensive performance unmatched by a Lakers player since Kobe Bryant did it before he was even born, took over Game 4 of Los Angeles' second-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

Bob Huggins: West Virginia's men's basketball head coach apologizes for 'insensitive and abhorrent' comments | CNN

“Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University,” Huggins said in a statement, released via the school.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla says he should have called timeout on last possession of overtime in Game 4 - CBSSports.com

In the immediate aftermath of the Boston Celtics' 116-115 loss in Game 4 of their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, coach Joe Mazzulla did not express much regret about the final possession, which ended with the ball in Marcus Smart's hands as time expired.

Texas mall gunman researched when it was busiest, posts show, and had Nazi tattoos - CBS News

The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall researched when it was busiest and posted photos on social media in mid-April of a store near where he ultimately started his attack.

Biden to meet with congressional leadership as threat of default on national debt looms | CNN Politics

President Joe Biden is set to meet with congressional leadership on Tuesday amid a stalemate in Washington to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default that would have catastrophic economic consequences.

OpenAI's ChatGPT Powered by Human Contractors Paid $15 Per Hour

ChatGPT, the wildly popular AI chatbot, is powered by machine learning systems, but those systems are guided by human workers, many of whom aren’t paid particularly well. A new report from NBC News shows that OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, has been paying droves of U.S. contractors to assist it with the necessary task of data labelling—the process of training ChatGPT’s software to better respond to user requests. The compensation for this pivotal task? A scintillating $15 per hour.

5 Best Taco Bell Menu Hacks

There are many ways to describe the Taco Bell menu, but "miminal" isn't one of them. Customers who stop by one of the fast-food chain's restaurants can choose from a massive lineup of tacos, burritos, breakfast items, quesadillas, desserts, and drinks. Just last month, the Taco Bell menu got even lengthier with the addition of a handful of brand-new and returning menu items, including the California Breakfast Crunchwrap, Grilled Cheese Burritos, and Yellowbird Nacho Fries.

Georgia GOP chairman says he was just following orders from Trump lawyers | CNN Politics

Lawyers representing David Shafer, the embattled chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, are arguing their client should not be charged with any crimes for his actions following the 2020 election because he was following advice provided by attorneys working for former President Donald Trump, according to a letter sent to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last week.

Kalispell Education Foundation Presents Three 'Educator of the Year' Awards - Flathead Beacon

The Kalispell Education Foundation this year granted three teachers with “Educator of the Year” awards, an honor that recognizes the outstanding work of one elementary, one middle and one high school teacher in the Kalispell Public Schools. Teachers were nominated by parents and students throughout School District 5, and were selected by a panel of high school students who considered the nearly 650 submissions.

Flathead Lake cherry trees reach full bloom

“Every flower has to be touched by a bee or some pollinating insect,” said Campbell Orchards Owner Brian Campbell.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier's reputation takes hit after text messages reveal what he said in wake of 2020 election | CNN Business

“We need to do something to reassure our core audience,” Carlson wrote Baier in the wake of the Arizona call, according to The Beast. “They’re our whole business model.”

Baier replied that he had been “pushing for answers.” He then added, according to The Beast, “I have pressed them to slow. And I think they will slow walk Nevada.”

