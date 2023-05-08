Notebook: Kansas Mauls the Weekend

The Rock Chalkboard

KU softball loses 2 straight against Iowa State - KU Sports

Despite some solid performances, the Kansas softball team lost two straight home games this weekend against Iowa State — 3-1 in Game 1 and 7-5 in Game 2.

KU baseball gets an explosive win, then a loss against No. 27 Texas - KU Sports

Kansas baseball’s offense exploded on Friday to push the Jayhawks to a 10-4 home win over No. 27 Texas, but the Jayhawks couldn’t keep the momentum going on Saturday and lost the second game of the series 6-2.

Bits o Chalk

Nikola Jokić receives technical after making contact with Suns owner Mat Ishbia in Game 4: Could he be suspended? - The Athletic

Denver Nuggets center and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić was assessed a technical foul for making contact with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia during the second quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Sunday. Here’s what you need to know:

Devin Booker shrugs off historic efficiency as Suns even series - ESPN

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker doesn't want to be bothered with digging too deep into the analysis of his historic hot streak.

Eraser Dust

Texas Allen mall shooting latest: Police eye neo-Nazi extremism of Premium Outlets gunman Mauricio Garcia | The Independent

Investigators in Texas are looking into possible neo-Nazi and white supremacist beliefs of the gunman who killed eight in the mass shooting at a shopping mall in Allen.

Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’ | The Hill

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Sunday said the “tangled web” around Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who is facing criticism over his financial disclosures, “just gets worse.”

The Sith's Full, 1000 Year Plan To Defeat The Jedi: All 9 Stages We've Figured Out

The recent Star Wars timeline finally allows viewers to figure out the nature of the SIth's 1,000-year plan to defeat the Jedi. The Star Wars galaxy is characterized by an apparently unending war between the light and dark. There were dark side cults before the Sith, with the Jedi battling a group called the Ordu Aspectu some 20,000 years before the prequel trilogy. But the Sith, originally a sect of rogue Jedi who committed themselves to the dark side, are undoubtedly the most fearsome and dangerous avatars of the dark side.

The Guardian view on coronation day: a mix of serious and absurd | Editorial | The Guardian

For many, the coronation of King Charles III was another great British occasion in a seamless tradition. That was the way the ever respectful broadcasters mostly saw it. For others, though, the coronation was either an affront to the way we live now or, perhaps in most cases, just an irrelevance. Most people had other things to do with their time than watch the events in Westminster Abbey and the streets of London.

Montana Democrats deliver; Republicans waste session | Daily Inter Lake

From the very beginning of the session, Montana Democrats made it clear that our priority was fighting for long-term solutions for our state’s working families. We introduced a set of bills to achieve that goal: cutting taxes for Montana working families, investing in housing real Montanans can afford, strengthening nursing homes and community health care providers, providing long term property tax relief; and defending Montanans’ constitutional rights to reproductive freedom.

Osprey nest left nearly 270 homes without power in south Kalispell | KECI

The South Kalispell Fire Department received calls of a telephone pole on fire in South Kalispell Saturday evening.

Once on scene, South Kalispell Fire Department determined the cause of the explosion was an osprey nest sitting on top of the pole and touching an active powerline.