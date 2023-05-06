The Weekend Mauling: 5.6.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

KU women’s tennis team advances to second round of NCAA tourney; plays No. 3 seed today - KU Sports

The Jayhawks defeated Charlotte 4-2 in match play on Friday at Raleigh, North Carolina. To advance out of the second round, Kansas will have its work cut out for it. KU will play North Carolina State, the No. 3 overall seed in the tournament at 3 p.m. today.

With Dickinson on the way, Ejiofor enters transfer portal; guard Cuffe also plans to transfer out - KU Sports

Zuby Ejiofor — a 6-foot-9 forward from Garland, Texas who just completed his freshman season — has put his name into the transfer portal, the Rivals Jayhawk Slant website reported on Thursday, citing an announcement by Ejiofor’s mentor.

Bits o Chalk

Kalispell School Board Considers Three Candidates for Interim Superintendent Position - Flathead Beacon

The board selected the three candidates — Randy Cline, Matt Jensen and Brett Zanto — from a pool of five applicants. Interviews will take place on May 8, and the school board will select an interim superintendent that night.

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant combine for 86 points, keep Suns afloat - ESPN

PHOENIX -- Suns superstar Devin Booker remembers dreaming as a kid about dealing with this kind of pressure.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game 3 Preview, Starting Time, TV Schedule, Injury Report - Silver Screen and Roll

In the NBA Playoffs, every Lakers loss feels like the worst ever. Maybe it’s because Lakers fans haven’t been on this stage in a while (except in 2020, when we were spoiled with a 21-5 championship run) but Thursday’s loss to the defending champion Golden State Warriors felt like a huge blow. Not only was it a 27-point blowout, but it felt as if for one night, the Warriors had figured the Lakers out.

Eraser Dust

Half of Trump’s ‘fake electors’ accept immunity in Georgia investigation | US elections 2020 | The Guardian

Half of the 16 so-called fake electors in Georgia who sought to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election have accepted immunity deals in the local criminal investigation into the matter, their lawyer said in a court filing on Friday.

Jordan Neely video latest: Daniel Penny identified as ex-Marine who fatally choked homeless passenger | The Independent

The 24-year-old man has reportedly hired attorney Thomas Kenniff, who unsuccessfully ran as a Republican against Alvin Bragg for the office of Manhattan district attorney in 2021. Mr Bragg received more than 80 per cent of the vote.

Supreme Court halts execution of Oklahoma inmate Richard Glossip | Reuters

The justices agreed to halt the execution while they consider whether to take up Glossip's two pending petitions for appeal, which challenge his conviction on various grounds.

King Charles III is crowned at Westminster Abbey | AP News

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey, receiving the bejeweled St. Edward’s Crown in a ceremony built on ancient tradition at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain.

Star Wars Theory Reveals How an Iconic Sith Frenemy Could Return Again

Their theory suggests that instead of cloning a Jedi, Thrawn will instead clone a Sith: Darth Maul. Yes, Maul is dead, but in a recent canon comic, Palpatine captured him and could ostensibly use his DNA for cloning, much like Dr. Pershing was attempting to do with Grogu. This Maul would be completely separate from the Maul we saw throughout Clone Wars and Rebels. He wouldn’t be redeemed at all, just a lunatic.

Lawmaker pushes veto override after Gianforte rejects weed tax bill

The sponsor of a popular initiative seeking to divvy up more than $50 million of marijuana tax revenue is requesting that lawmakers be given an opportunity to override a veto Gov. Greg Gianforte issued in the final hours of the 2023 legislative session.