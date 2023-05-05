Notebook: Kansas Mauls Roster Construction

The Rock Chalkboard

Hunter Dickinson, most sought after player in the transfer portal, to join Jayhawks next season - KU Sports

Tuning into a previously obscure podcast that Dickinson co-hosted became routine — to see if the Michigan transfer would provide any clue about his landing spot. Reading seemingly endless blog posts full of rumors became maddening, trying to pick up the scent of any direction Dickinson might be moving.

KU men’s golf team headed to the NCAA tournament; enters as a No. 10 seed in the Oklahoma regional - KU Sports

The KU men will go into the tournament as the 10th seed in the 14-team regional that will compete at the Jimmy Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma. During play that runs May 15-17, KU will be seeking a top-five finish in the regional competition to become one of 30 teams that will move on to the championship tournament May 26-31 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

KU baseball comes up just short at Mizzou - KU Sports

Despite a bold, four-run last stand in the ninth, the Kansas baseball team couldn’t claw its way out of the hole against its border rival Mizzou in a 9-7 loss in Columbia, Missouri, on Tuesday.

Bits o Chalk

LeBron's faith in Lakers' defense intact despite Dubs drubbing - ESPN

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a Golden State Warriors team that has hit 42 3-pointers through the first two games of their second-round series, setting a league record for most 3s hit by any team through the opening two games of a playoff round.

Bucks fire head coach Mike Budenholzer: What’s his legacy and what kind of candidate will replace him? - The Athletic

“The decision to make this change was very difficult,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a news release. “Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success.

Kentucky Derby 2023: Trainer suspended after two of his horses mysteriously die after races

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely and Lord Miles, who is trained by Joseph, was scratched from the Kentucky Derby on Thursday, days after the sudden death of two of his horses at the track.

Eraser Dust

One Family Has Spearheaded Montana’s Unflinching Conservatism - The New York Times

The Regier family hails from the Flathead Valley of northwest Montana, a majestic region of glaciers and fir forests around Kalispell that has become a destination for conservatives looking to flee urban life and liberal politics in other states. Militia groups and far-right religious leaders have also found a home in the valley, some of them drawn to the notion of establishing what is often called a “redoubt” in the American Northwest.

Jordan Neely’s chokehold death on NYC subway denounced by politicians as protesters demand justice

Politicians and lawmakers are demanding accountability after a 24-year-old New York City subway rider was seen on video putting a homeless man in a fatal chokehold.

Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court | The Hill

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing a fresh round of scrutiny after the third blockbuster report in less than a month links him financially to GOP megadonor Harlan Crow.

Kansas child fatally shot while playing in front yard

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One or more shooters opened fire on a child playing in the front yard of a Kansas home, killing him, authorities said.

King Charles' coronation: What you'll see, what you won't : NPR

It's solid gold, a foot tall, capped with velvet, lined with ermine and encrusted with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, topazes, tourmalines and a garnet. It's heavy — nearly 5 pounds. "It weighs a ton!" recalled the late Queen Elizabeth II, who wore the St. Edward's Crown for her 1953 coronation.

The New Star Wars Movies Will Change Everything | WIRED

The decade after "The Force Awakens" was shaky. With a batch of films and shows on the way, the franchise is making more adventurous moves.

Since his ouster, embarrassing reports on Carlson pile up | AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — A week after Fox News fired star host Tucker Carlson — for reasons that remain unexplained — he has been the subject of a handful of embarrassing stories about some of his private messages and statements while at the network.

Proud Boys members, ex-leader Enrique Tarrio guilty in seditious conspiracy trial - CBS News

Washington — The one-time president of the far-right Proud Boys group Enrique Tarrio and three subordinates were convicted of numerous felonies including seditious conspiracy for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

McDonald's New Burgers Really Are an Improvement

McDonald’s decision to make changes to its burgers seems like a pretty big deal, yeah? I mean, this is an iconic product with a pretty singular flavor in the fast food world. McD’s elicits fond childhood memories in just about everyone, and its menu has even influenced a lot of chefs (check out the Le Pig Mac at Cochon Butcher in New Orleans). To make any alterations to such a recognizable stable of burgers seems risky, and I applaud it. Instead of growing complacent, McDonald’s has declared, “If it ain’t broke, well, we’re making some tweaks anyways.” Or, maybe McDonald’s burgers have always been a little bit mediocre, able to be improved upon and changed this entire time.

Florida legislature approves bill allowing board to cancel Disney deals | Reuters

Under the bill, which now goes to DeSantis for signing into law, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board, appointed by DeSantis to oversee development in and around Disney's theme parks, can cancel agreements that were signed up to three months before the board's creation.