Hunter Dickinson Commits to Kansas

After a long and highly speculative recruitment process, Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson is now a Kansas Jayhawk. The 7’2” big man entertained offers from Kentucky, Maryland, and Villanova before accepting the offer from KU.

Dickinson provides Kansas with the inside size they lacked in the 2022-2023 season. His 18.5 PPG will be a much needed boost after the losses of Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson. Dickinson joins a revamped roster that will likely be in the preseason top 5 after his commitment.

See the announcement below