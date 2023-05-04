Notebook: Kansas Mauls Transfer Portal Comings and Goings

The Rock Chalkboard

Bill Self shares first thoughts on KU basketball's new transfer portal duo

Kansas basketball is off to a good start in the NCAA Transfer Portal this spring. At the start of May, the Jayhawks hold the No. 24-ranked transfer portal class nationally, though the Jayhawks have two scholarship spots to work with following the departure of Kyle Cuffe Jr. on Wednesday. Overall, KU holds the No. 8 overall recruiting haul in the country at the moment. And late Wednesday evening, KU formally announced the additions of its two transfers Nick Timberlake and Arterio Morris.

Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. enters NCAA Transfer Portal

KU basketball guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. has entered the transfer portal, a source tells Phog.net. The KU guard leaves KU having played in two games during his KU career, which included a redshirt in 2021-22 and an injury-plagued 2022-23 season. He will have at least three seasons of eligibility remaining. He could have as many as four if he gets a medical redshirt for this past season.

College basketball's 10 takes: Hunter Dickinson adds to villain status; Auburn on verge of splash; big gambles

The next week in the college basketball transfer portal are pivotal. The window to enter closes May 11 but, obviously, many decisions can still be made after the window closes. All eyes are on the decisions from key 2023 NBA Draft entrees. Tuesday's news that North Dakota State star Grant Nelson plans to enter the transfer portal signals the type of weapons that could become available.

Bits o Chalk

Stephen Curry reveals what LeBron James told him as he followed him all the way to Warriors bench - Lakers Daily

“He was just joking around about having to guard me all the way till I got to the bench,” Curry said with a straight face.

Marcus Smart fights through pain as angry Celtics crush 76ers in MVP Joel Embiid’s return - The Athletic

BOSTON — The Celtics knew they had one chance to take advantage of the MVP’s absence, but they blew it. The Philadelphia 76ers knew they were starting this series with their backs against the wall and pounced.

Lakers vs. Warriors playoff tickets: Prices for Game 3 most expensive since Kobe Bryant's final NBA game - CBSSports.com

The Los Angeles Lakers have always been one of the hottest tickets in the NBA, but they're taking things to a new level in this postseason's most anticipated playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. Prices to get into Chase Center in San Francisco are definitely high, but they're nothing compared to the cost of tickets being purchased for Game 3 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Eraser Dust

Russia claims U.S. behind Ukraine drone attack on the Kremlin

Russia claimed Thursday that the United States was behind an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin that it said was a Ukrainian attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

Clarence Thomas Raised Him. Harlan Crow Paid His Tuition. — ProPublica

In 2008, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas decided to send his teenage grandnephew to Hidden Lake Academy, a private boarding school in the foothills of northern Georgia. The boy, Mark Martin, was far from home. For the previous decade, he had lived with the justice and his wife in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. Thomas had taken legal custody of Martin when he was 6 years old and had recently told an interviewer he was “raising him as a son.”

Germany and Italy clamp down on Italian mob with raids and arrests : NPR

BERLIN — Police across Europe arrested dozens of people, raided homes and seized millions of euros in assets on Wednesday, in a coordinated crackdown on Italy's 'ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, one of the world's most powerful, extensive and wealthy drug-trafficking groups.

The U.S. has more banks than anywhere on Earth, and it matters : NPR

The U.S. has more than 4,000 small banks. That's more than any other country in the world and more than all of the small banks in the entire European Union combined.

Jamie Foxx speaks out after fans share concerns for his health | The Independent

Jamie Foxx has spoken out amid reports that he’s still in hospital following an unspecified health emergency.

Even Gmail has blue verification checks now | Engadget

Google is rolling out a Gmail feature that aims to help you figure out whether a sender is genuine or if they may be a scammer. When you receive an email from a company that has verified its identity, you'll see a blue check next to their name in your inbox.

Kalispell Voters Retain One Incumbent Trustee, Pass Elementary and Reject High School Levy - Flathead Beacon

Voters on Tuesday night delivered a mixed verdict in a Kalispell Public Schools (KPS) election, retaining one incumbent and electing two new candidates to the Board of Trustees, and approving an elementary school general fund levy while rejecting a high school levy.

Law roundup: Restaurateur suspects people are patronizing more than the food | Daily Inter Lake

A restaurateur concerned that people were getting cooked in the eatery’s basement shared their fears with the Kalispell Police Department. They told investigators they suspected ongoing drug use in the building. Not wanting to disrupt patrons, they asked to meet with officers away from the restaurant.