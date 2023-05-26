Notebook: Kansas Ready to Maul the Weekend

The Rock Chalkboard

KU baseball falls to TCU’s offensive flurry in Big 12 tournament - KU Sports

An inning that began with small ball for TCU — a single to first base, a walk, a soft-hit ball up the middle to score a run and chase Jayhawks pitcher Ethan Bradford — got big very quickly when Horned Frogs third baseman Brayden Taylor sent a two-run blast to right-center field.

KU track and field sends two men to NCAA Championships, four more to Friday’s preliminaries - KU Sports

The Kansas men’s track and field team built on its third-place showing at the Big 12 Conference Championships earlier this month with a strong start to Wednesday’s NCAA West Preliminary in Sacramento, Calif., qualifying a pair of Jayhawks for June’s national tournament.

Bits o Chalk

Jimmy Butler guarantees Heat victory over Celtics: 'We can and we will win this series' - CBSSports.com

The Miami Heat seemingly had the Eastern Conference finals won as recently as Sunday. When they won Game 3 against the Boston Celtics, they pushed their series lead up to 3-0. No NBA team has ever blown a 3-0 series lead, but the Celtics are making a strong push towards history with big wins in Games 4 and 5. Now the Heat are on the defensive, and they play their last home game of the series on Saturday when they host Boston for Game 6.

Ex-rival Mike McGlinchey won over by Broncos QB Russell Wilson's drive: I 'couldn't stand him' before

"These guys are doing well, and he's picking it up -- the timing and all of those things that are required," Payton said Thursday after organized team activities, via the team transcript. "For the first five weeks, we were just lifting and running. Now we're getting into some football activity. We are ahead of schedule on the practice. He's picking it up good -- he looks good and looks sharp."

Eraser Dust

Indiana Reprimands Doctor Who Provided Abortion to 10-Year-Old Rape Victim - The New York Times

Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated the privacy of her young patient by discussing the girl’s case with a reporter, the state’s medical board ruled.

Biden, McCarthy appear near two-year deal on US debt ceiling as default looms | Reuters

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy are closing in on a deal that would raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling for two years while capping spending on most items, a U.S. official told Reuters.

GOP-led Texas House panel issues 20 impeachment counts against state Attorney General Ken Paxton - ABC News

AUSTIN, Texas -- Following years of scandal, criminal charges and corruption accusations, Texas's Republican Attorney General, Ken Paxton, finds himself on the brink of impeachment, and a GOP-led panel is heading the charge.

Report: 20 of the world's richest economies contribute heavily to modern slavery : NPR

The report released this week by Walk Free, an international human rights group, found that countries belonging to the Group of 20 major economies helped fuel forced labor through global supply chains and state-imposed forced labor. Between the 20 countries, they imported $468 billion worth of products possibly made by forced labor, with the U.S. making up nearly $170 billion of that, the report said.

Elon Musk's Neuralink says it has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans | Reuters

The FDA nod "represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people," Neuralink said in a tweet. It did not elaborate on the aims of the study, saying only that it was not recruiting yet and more details would be available soon.

Montana governor takes veto scalpel to infrastructure bill

Among other items, Gianforte vetoed an $8 million allocation for the Yellowstone Conservation Area, a Billings-area reservoir and park project. He also nixed a $6 million allocation for the Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte, a $2 million local park grant program, $2 million for two Chippewa Cree buildings, $1 million for water and sewer upgrades in Columbus, and $250,000 for a public plaza on Missoula’s riverfront walking trail.

The Spin Interview: Noel Gallagher

“I sat and drank and bathed in the fucking tears of Arsenal supporters yesterday,” Gallagher quipped. “And I intend to do it all summer as well.”

Taco Bell Just Released 4 New Items With Chile Verde Sauce

The four new menu items, available for a limited time, all incorporate Taco Bell's Nacho Fries and green chile verde sauce. Two new burritos have been added. The Steak Chile Verde Fries Burrito features marinated steak, crispy fiesta strips, chile verde sauce, nacho cheese, and the chain's three cheese blend and a handful of Nacho Fries. The Chile Verde Burrito is a vegetarian take, swapping black beans for steak. The Steak Chile Verde Fries and the Chile Verde Fries have the same toppings as the burritos but instead of wrapping everything in flour tortillas, they are poured over the crispy fries.

Whitefish man arraigned on allegations of voter fraud | Daily Inter Lake

A Whitefish man accused of casting another person’s ballot in the 2020 election pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday.