Notebook: Kansas Mauls Texas

The Rock Chalkboard

McCullar to return to Jayhawks next season; Self says it is the biggest win of the offseason for KU - KU Sports

Kevin McCullar Jr. announced that he would return to KU next season and remove his name from the NBA Draft. The return of the redshirt senior fills an immediate hole on the KU roster, especially after KU unexpectedly saw big man Ernest Udeh enter the portal.

KU baseball beats top seed Texas in Big 12 tournament thanks to a late grand slam - KU Sports

Kansas baseball produced a grand slam and a grand upset in the opening round of the Big 12 Championship tournament.

Several KU hoops legends returning for 15th annual Roundball Classic - KU Sports

The list of former KU hoops stars who will to take the floor at Free State High School on June 8 includes Graham, Azubuike, Selden, Taylor, Cole Aldrich, Svi Mykhailiuk, Sherron Collins, Brady Morningstar and more. And it’s not just basketball players who will be getting in on the action: Former KU football players Brandon McAnderson and Derek Fine are slated to participate, as well.

KU infielder Shojinaga named Big 12 Freshman of the Year; marks first time in program history that a Jayhawk has won the honor - KU Sports

The Kansas baseball team has is first Big 12 Freshman of the Year in program history.

Standout infielder Kodey Shojinaga was named Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Year by the conference on Tuesday after ending the season as one of the best hitting freshmen in the entire country.

Bits o Chalk

Patriots lose two OTA sessions after violating NFL offseason rules, per report - CBSSports.com

The Patriots were scheduled to have an OTA on Thursday, but the team announced earlier on Wednesday that the session had been canceled. Instead of that merely being the call of head coach Bill Belichick, it has since been reported that Thursday's OTA along with another that was scheduled for next week are the two that have been taken away by the NFL.

Charles Barkley sure of his Celtics-Heat Game 5 prediction

“I think Game 5 is going to be a cakewalk for the Celtics,” Barkley said. “I think they’re going to have so much energy because not getting swept is not an accomplishment, they don’t get a cookie. But now they get to go back home and that place is going to be loud, it’s going to be incredible. I think they’re going to kill Miami next game.

Grizzlies' Ja Morant recieves welfare check after Instagram post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee conducted a welfare check Wednesday on suspended Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and say “he is fine” after cryptic messages appeared on his Instagram account and were later deleted.

Eraser Dust

Ron DeSantis' campaign launch on Twitter crashed by glitches, echoes and 'melting servers' | CNN Business

Twitter’s livestream event with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis crashed and was delayed on Wednesday as hundreds of thousands of users logged on to hear DeSantis announce his bid for the White House.

What will happen if the U.S. hits the debt ceiling?

With congressional leaders seemingly at a stalemate over a deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling, the risks are growing that the U.S. could run out of money to pay all its bills by as early as next week — putting the country in uncharted waters as to what happens next.

Fulgence Kayishema: Most wanted Rwandan genocide suspect arrested in South Africa after decades on the run | CNN

The most wanted fugitive in the Rwandan genocide of 1994 has been arrested in Paarl, South Africa after decades on the run.

Fulgence Kayishema is accused of orchestrating the killing of more than 2,000 Tutsi refugees – women, men, children and the elderly – at Nyange Catholic Church during the genocide. He has been on the run since 2001.

Tina Turner, iconic singer, actor dies at 83 | Nightline - YouTube

The legendary singer captivated audiences around the world with her sultry voice, her on stage confidence and strong connection with her fans.

‘The Kardashians’ Premiere: Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Kanye – Rolling Stone

After months of noticeable silence and dancing around the subject in brief statements and vague comments without ever naming names, Kim Kardashian is finally addressing the (antisemitic) elephant in the room: her ex-husband Kanye West.

The Fight Over Taco Tuesday Is Backfiring

Taco John’s has held the trademark for the phrase “Taco Tuesday” since 1989, despite documented evidence showing the brand was neither the inventor nor the originator of the term. The chain holds this trademark in 49 states and has not held back from enforcing its power over smaller restaurants who have attempted to promote their own Taco Tuesday specials.

Obi-Wan Kenobi may not be getting season 2, but he could return in a movie

"I always hesitate to say no to more Obi-Wan Kenobi," Kennedy told the Dagobah Dispatch podcast. "Maybe we end up doing something that gets incorporated into some of the other stories that we're doing, or eventually into a movie, but who knows? But right now, it's still our standard stand-alone limited series, we have no plans for expansion right now."

The 6 non-album Noel Gallagher Oasis songs you need to hear (that aren't on The Masterplan) | MusicRadar

It was reportedly the first song he wrote for what would become Oasis's fourth album and it followed a self-imposed break from songwriting after the Be Here Now world tour that nearly broke the band. 'Let's all make believe / That we're still friends and we like each other' – its lyrics and atmosphere reflect the disharmony in a fractured Oasis that would lose two founder members before their fourth album was completed. The dark, cinematic mood showcases one of Liam's strongest vocal performances.

Bonjour Bakery combines French and Argentinian flavors into tasty treats | Daily Inter Lake

Luckily, Bonjour Bakery and Bistro in Kalispell specializes in providing authentic dulce de leche and other Argentinian and French inspired treats to the Flathead Valley. Chef Mario Valdez and his partner Chris Reynolds, took over the restaurant in 2020 to create a place to enjoy the unique fusion of Valdez’s Argentinian background and French training.

Skateboarders have already raised $400,000 for new park in Columbia Falls | Hungry Horse News

The nonprofit, created in 2021, is coming into the project with $400,000 raised for a park in Columbia Falls, the Association said in a release last week.