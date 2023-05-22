Notebook: Kansas Set for a Strong Week

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas makes the top four of coveted defensive end Deshawn Warner

Kansas remains in the mix for one of the biggest risers in the state of Arizona this spring. On Saturday, Desert Edge defensive end Deshawn Warner included KU in his top four schools, along with Oregon State, Texas and Washington. Warner trimmed his list of schools from 17 down to four. He’s set to take official visits to those four programs in the month of June. At the moment, Warner is slated to take an official visit to Kansas June 23-25. During his recruitment, Warner also landed offers from Arizona State, Oregon, Nebraska and Iowa State.

Maine DE transfer Khairi Manns nearing decision after trips to Colorado and Kansas

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end transfer from Maine visited Kansas in late April and he took trip to see what Colorado has to offer earlier this week.

"Those are my top two," confirmed Manns, the owner of three other transfer offers.

2024 safety David Kabongo talks Top 5 finalists, commitment timeline

The three-star safety from Trophy Club (Texas) Byron Nelson will make his college decision in the summer after a run of official visits. Kabongo rose as a recruit as a sophomore standout for Byron Nelson and earned double-digit offers. On Friday, Kabongo cut his offers down to a list of five finalists consisting of Oklahoma State, Kansas, Indiana, SMU and UTSA. Kabongo spoke with 247Sports about his finalists.

How Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar fared during the NBA Draft Combine scrimmages

KU is well represented at the NBA Draft Combine this week, as Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar were all in attendance. On Wednesday and Thursday, a good group of prospects in attendance were split into four teams and played one scrimmage each day. Wilson and McCullar both played in the scrimmages but Dick did not. It’s become common that projected NBA Draft Lottery picks skip the scrimmage. Ochai Agbaji did the same last season before he was selected No. 14 overall.

Bits o Chalk

Heat vs Celtics Game 3: Miami pushes Boston to the brink of elimination following blowout win | CNN

With Jimmy Butler so far almost single-handedly dragging the Heat to this point, Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals was the night Miami’s role players took center stage.

PGA Championship analysis: What to know about Brooks Koepka’s win - The Athletic

After a waterlogged Saturday at Oak Hill, Sunday brought clear skies and easier scoring opportunities for the chasing pack. But the 54-hole leader and best major championship player of his generation was unrelenting, carding three birdies in his first four holes. Brooks Koepka never looked back, and by early Sunday evening was lifting the Wanamaker Trophy for a third time.

Ben Roethlisberger initially didn’t want Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to succeed: 'Because then it's like, Ben who?'

"I'll be completely honest. And I'll be super transparent. I'm gonna get blasted," Roethlisberger said. "I probably shouldn't say this. But, I mean, who cares at this point. I wouldn't say that I wanted Kenny to necessarily fail. But when someone comes to replace you and you're like, I still feel like I had it, I hope he doesn't come ball out. Because then it's like, 'Ben who?'"

Brittney Griner: 'I got choked up a little bit,' says WNBA star after playing for Phoenix Mercury in home opener | CNN

After spending more than 300 days in Russian custody last year, Brittney Griner made an emotional return to her WNBA home court in the Phoenix Mercury’s 75-69 defeat by the Chicago Sky.

Eraser Dust

New heavy duty parts supplier opens in Kalispell | Daily Inter Lake

Kenworth Sales Company has opened a new TRP All Makes parts store in the Flathead Valley to provide aftermarket parts for trucks, trailers, buses, engines and winches.

As Bezos wins NASA contract to race Musk to put man on the Moon, the dark side of their 20-year feud | Daily Mail Online

Outrageous egos battling each other across the cosmos? Check.

Sci-fi nerds who’ve definitely watched too much Star Trek? Check.

Humanity’s next chapter in a space left in the hands of insanely rich tech billionaires happy to take NASA’s tax-payer billions? Check.

The battle to defeat Jon Tester in Montana is personal for Republicans - The Washington Post

Tester’s allies essentially agree the race will be a test of whether his authenticity and connection with voters can override most Montanans’ inclination to vote Republican.

Kansas farmers abandon wheat fields after extreme drought | Reuters

WICHITA, Kansas, May 22 (Reuters) - Farmers in Kansas, the biggest U.S. producer of wheat used to make bread, are abandoning their crops after a severe drought and damaging cold ravaged farms.

Flathead family awarded for protecting land and water | Daily Inter Lake

“We can't give enough credit and thanks to our willing landowners for wanting to conserve their lands and enter into a conservation easement, and especially on top of that allow some public access,” said Paul Travis, the executive director of the Flathead Land Trust.

Oasis reunion planning begins as agent plots comeback shows at iconic venue | The US Sun

SPECULATION about an Oasis reunion has reached new heights as brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have both begun to flirt with the idea, sending fans into a frenzy.

I am told a serious play for a massive four-night set of concerts at Knebworth, Herts, in 2025 is being made by Liam’s live agents Wasserman.

I spent years touring with Oasis - there is a person who can get them back on stage together & it's not Noel or Liam | The US Sun

IF there’s anyone that can persuade Oasis to reunite, it is long-time bandmate Bonehead.

The band’s photographer, Jill Furmanovsky, says Noel Gallagher admitted the guitarist is the only man who can act as a go-between with him and Liam.

Poll of the Day