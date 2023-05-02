Joel Embiid Becomes 2nd Jayhawk to Win NBA MVP

Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid has been among the most dominant players in the NBA for some years now, but with incredible performances by players like Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo in recent years, he has never finished higher than 2nd in the MVP voting. That changed today, as Embiid became just the second Kansas Jayhawk to win the MVP, after Wilt Chamberlain won the award four separate times.

Embiid was the league’s leading scorer for the second straight year, averaging 33.1 per game. He also pulled down more than boards per game along with 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks. He was incredibly efficient too, taking into account his workload. His TS% was a career-best 65.5% on a whopping 37% usage rate, helping him finish 2nd in the league in PER.

Embiid is currently battling a knee injury as his Philadelphia 76ers have 1-0 lead on Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals. He missed game one of the series, but hopes to get back into action soon, as the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks’ surprise first round exit has opened up the battle for the East.