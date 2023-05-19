Notebook: Sources Confirm That Jayhawks are Reading for the Weekend

The Rock Chalkboard

Former KU guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. announces transfer destination

Former Kansas basketball player Kyle Cuffe Jr. has found a new home. On Thursday, the guard announced his intention to transfer to Syracuse on his Instagram. He will have at least three seasons of eligibility remaining. He could have as many as four if he gets a medical redshirt for this past season.

Auburn transfer Dylan Brooks announces commitment to Kansas

Kansas football has added a commitment from a transfer at a position of need. On Monday, Auburn transfer Dylan Brooks announced his commitment to Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks fresh off of his official visit. The defensive end is a former highly regarded high school recruit who spent two years at Auburn before entering the transfer portal. He’ll have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

How KU basketball's transfer class stacks up and where the incoming transfers rank nationally

On Wednesday, the 247Sports staff updated its transfer portal rankings after the closure of the spring transfer portal window for underclassmen. The 247Sports basketball staff ranked the top-150 basketball transfers in addition to providing transfer grades for even more players.

Bits o Chalk

Stephen Jackson calls out NBA hypocrisy after Ja Morant gun video

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson believes Ja Morant deserves what’s coming to him, but he also thinks the league isn’t blameless after the Grizzlies guard’s latest gun incident.

LeBron James costs Lakers six points on blown layups and 'horrible' fumbled dunk in five-point loss to Nuggets - CBSSports.com

At this point, those 3-point struggles are to be expected. James entered Game 2 shooting 25% on 3's in the playoffs. But James has never been an elite mid-range scorer. His points have, by and large, come at the basket for two decades. That's what makes this loss sting so badly for the Lakers.

Brittney Griner Is Creating a New Normal, for Herself and the W.N.B.A. - The New York Times

Griner returns to basketball after her detention in Russia with a bigger platform and a desire to reshape women’s sports.

Eraser Dust

200 Disney Employees Relocated to Florida Before Campus Was Scrapped

At least 200 Disney employees had made the move to Florida from California for the company's projected new campus, which was axed on Thursday after Disney's spat with Gov. Ron DeSantis reached a fever pitch.

Senator Dianne Feinstein Is Sicker Than She’d Like to Admit

“No, I’ve been here. I’ve been voting,” she replied. “You either know or don’t know.”

Feinstein was absent from D.C. for three months after being hospitalized in February, leading her to miss crucial Senate votes, including judicial nominations. It prompted calls from her progressive colleagues for Feinstein to resign.

Elizabeth Holmes Will Soon Ditch Turtleneck for Khaki Prison Garb

Elizabeth Holmes will soon be switching out her famous black turtleneck in favor of drab khaki prison wear when she reports to a prison in Texas at the end of the month.

Montana judge blocks enforcement of 15-week abortion restriction

A Helena district court judge on Thursday blocked Montana from enforcing a new law that bans the most common abortion procedure after roughly 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Oasis to reunite if Man City win Champions League | Marca

Former Oasis frontman Liam was thrilled after City's 4-0 humbling of Real Madrid in the semi-finals. And with the final in Istanbul looming, he vowed that if the first Champions League title in the Manchester club's history is won, the band Oasis will get together to celebrate.

Tickets on sale to see Grammy-nominated blues singer and band in Kalispell | Daily Inter Lake

Tickets are on sale to see Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and blues guitarist, Tab Benoit with opening act The Rumble, a New Orleans-based band, at the Wachholz College Center in August.

A Small NY University Fired Employees For Using Their Pronouns in Emails - The New York Times

The firings set off a debate at Houghton University, a small Christian institution in western New York, which said its decision was not based only on the pronoun listings.