Notebook: Kansas Golfer Advances to National Championship

The Rock Chalkboard

KU freshman golfer Will King headed to NCAA National Championships after winning 8-hole, sudden-death playoff - KU Sports

A furious finish on the final nine and then an epic eight-hole, sudden-death playoff has a Kansas freshman golfer going to the NCAA National Championships.

Bits o Chalk

KU Jayhawks’ Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson at 2023 NBA Combine | The Kansas City Star

Dick, a wing from Wichita, is projected by ESPN.com to be taken No. 9 in Round 1 by the Utah Jazz.

Wilson, the reigning Big 12 player of the year from Denton, Texas, is currently projected by ESPN.com to be the No. 7 player taken in Round 2 of the June 22 NBA Draft. Oklahoma City holds that pick.

Jimmy Butler's belief helps fuel Heat's G1 comeback vs. Celtics - ESPN

After the superstar swingman dominated yet another postseason game -- scoring 35 points while racking up seven assists, six steals and five rebounds in Wednesday night's 123-116 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals -- he acknowledged that he always believed this kind of run was possible for the eighth-seeded Heat, despite all the obstacles that have appeared in their way throughout the season.

Charles Barkley blasts Ja Morant, TV voices after gun video

“Man, when you’re making $100 million a year to play sports, your life changes,” Barkley said on the pregame show ahead of the Eastern Conference finals opener. “There are certain rules and regulations you have to live by, plain and simple. You can’t do stupid stuff. That’s the trade-off. Now if you want to do all that stuff and give all that money back, more power to you.”

Eraser Dust

Kansas Board of Regents contemplates 5% to 7% tuition hikes at public state universities – The Lawrence Times

TOPEKA — The state’s six public universities recommended Wednesday the Kansas Board of Regents authorize tuition increases ranging from 5% to 7% in the upcoming school year to counter inflationary pressure and limited success with requests for new funding from the Legislature.

Biden, McCarthy push forward towards deal on US debt ceiling | Reuters

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and top U.S. congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday underscored their determination to reach a deal soon to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid an economically catastrophic default.

Woman who killed man who was raping her gets 6-year prison term - CBS News

Mexico City — A Mexican woman who killed a man defending herself when he attacked and raped her in 2021 was sentenced to more than six years in prison, a decision her legal defense called "discriminatory" and vowed to appeal Tuesday.

A $1 Trillion T-Bill Deluge Is Painful Risk of a Debt-Limit Deal - Bloomberg

Looming behind market fears over the prospect of a historic US default is the less-discussed risk of what would follow a deal to resolve the debt-ceiling impasse.

What exactly does Montana’s new obscenity law do?

House Bill 234 began as an effort by Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, to crack down on the availability of obscene material to minors. The resulting debate featured members of the self-styled parental rights movement decrying the perceived inappropriate nature of books increasingly under fire nationally. Opposing the bill, a string of public educators and librarians expressed concerns that HB 234 would undermine locally adopted policies related to graphic materials and potentially expose them to criminal charges. As of May 3, the Legislative Services Division had logged 866 public messages in favor of the bill and 1,629 against.

Watch Noel Gallagher’s Breathtaking “The World Keep On Turning” Peter Green Tribute Performance | GuitarPlayer

The other big names onstage included former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher, Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, and venerable British bluesman John Mayall, whose Bluesbreakers group formed the nesting ground from which Fleetwood and bassist John McVie emerged with Green in 1967 to form Fleetwood Mac, along with guitarist Jeremy Spencer.

High Travel Costs Could Slow Tourism Season - Flathead Beacon

According to a Destination Analysts survey conducted in March, 60.4% of people are being cautious with money due to recessionary concerns. In the same survey, 43.9% of people said that high travel prices have prevented them from traveling in the past month.

Montana governor bans TikTok, making state first to ban social media app | CNN Business

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill Wednesday banning TikTok in the state.

Gianforte tweeted that he has banned TikTok in Montana “to protect Montanans’ personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party,” officially making it the first state to ban the social media application.