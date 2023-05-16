Notebook: Spring Sports Winding Down

The Rock Chalkboard

KU men finish third in Big 12 track and field championships, with long distance runner wining pair of league titles - KU Sports

Led by one of the top long distance runners in the U.S., the Kansas men’s team took third place in the Big 12 Track and Field Championships in Oklahoma this weekend.

Led by a freshman, KU golf in seventh place after round one in NCAA regionals - KU Sports

The Jayhawks finished Round 1 action in Norman, Okla. in seventh place. Two more days of play remain, and KU has to finish among the top five teams in the tournament in order to move onto the national championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, later this month.

KU football earns commitment from Auburn transfer Dylan Brooks - KU Sports

Brooks, appearing in nine games with the Tigers last season, posted six total tackles, four solo tackles and a fumble recovery against Mississippi State. The Roanoke, Alabama, native will join six defensive ends currently on the KU roster: Tony Terry, Patrick Joyner Jr., Hayden Hatcher, Dean Miller, Davion Westmoreland and Cole Petrus.

KU rowing finishes season with sixth-place finish at Big 12 championships - KU Sports

At the boat level, KU took a second-place finish in the level 3, eight-team boat competition. KU’s boat of Rylee Crowell, Mara Evans, Jadyn Jay, Taylor Lindberg, Emma Steiner, Gracyn Rains, Melia Martin, Laine Draper and Riley Shoots edged Tennessee for second place, finishing only behind Texas.

KU baseball loses two of three in nonconference play; final regular season series set for this week - KU Sports

A trio of out-of-conference games didn’t do anything to improve the record of the Kansas baseball team as the regular season nears its end.

Bits o Chalk

Ja Morant faces a 'significant suspension' after second firearm incident - Woj #shorts - YouTube

Adrian Wojnarowski gives the latest on Ja Morant after another video emerged with the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star brandishing a weapon.

NBA playoffs 2023 predictions: Anonymous scout, coach, exec pick Nuggets-Lakers, Celtics-Heat winners - The Athletic

Which remaining Eastern Conference team will advance to the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics or Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat? Which remaining Western Conference team will advance, Nikola Jokić’s Denver Nuggets or LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers?

Victor Wembanyama: How 'Wembymania' gripped France due to the most exciting draft prospect since LeBron James | CNN

“He’s like a [NBA] 2K created player, every point guard that wants to be seven foot. Cheat code type vibes,” said four-time NBA champion Steph Curry, while Kevin Durant added: “The league’s really in trouble when he comes in.”

James Harden Rumors: NBA Insider Thinks Star May Leave 76ers If Doc Rivers Remains HC | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

"Behind the scenes, from what I'm told, one person said to me it would be hard for me to see James wanting to come back and play for Doc again," ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Monday.

Eraser Dust

Debt ceiling update: Where talks stand before meeting

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday afternoon alongside other top congressional leaders to discuss the debt ceiling, a day before Biden is slated to head to Japan for the Group of Seven summit.

Encino bee swarm: 2 people injured after hundreds of bees swarm in residential neighborhood - ABC7 Los Angeles

Several people were being treated for injuries after a large bee swarm was reported in Encino Monday.

Gerry Connolly: Democratic congressman's staff attacked by man with baseball bat | CNN Politics

Connolly told CNN that the assailant who entered his office and attacked two of his aides did so with a metal bat. The attacker struck one senior aide in the head with the metal bat, he said. The attacker also hit an intern – on her first day on the job – in the side with the bat

Donald Trump news today: Trump fumes over Durham report findings as lawsuit claims Giuliani offered pardons | The Independent

Mr Giuliani’s former aide Noelle Dunphy is suing Mr Giuliani for sexual harassment while she worked for him in 2019 and 2020. Mr Giuliani has strongly denied the claims.

In the lawsuit, Ms Dunphy claims that she was told that he and then-president Mr Trump were offering to sell presidential pardons for $2m apiece.

Jamie Foxx recovering at Chicago rehab facility following health scare: report

Singer and actor Jamie Foxx is reportedly receiving care in Chicago at the renowned Shirley Ryan AbilityLab after a recent health scare.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a bill banning DEI initiatives in public colleges : NPR

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Monday banning the state's public colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Beyond Hungry Horse Dam - Flathead Beacon

Stoppering up the South Fork of the Flathead River to form a 34-mile-long reservoir is the Hungry Horse Dam. Completed in 1953, the 564-foot high dam is the 10th highest in the United States.