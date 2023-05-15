Notebook: Kansas Mauls Graduation

The Rock Chalkboard

Others on the list: Kentucky, Washington, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

Dream Opportunity Begins for KU Leads' Munoz in Rio

"I'm a floater," said Munoz, a KU graduate who earned an advanced degree while completing a graduate assistantship in the athletics department in May. "I could be hosting an event or party. Sometimes they will have parties for, say, Michael Phelps after he wins a gold medal. I help out with logistics and coordinate all that stuff. I'm pretty excited for that."

Bits o Chalk

Why 76ers' Doc Rivers era must immediately end following the latest postseason collapse - CBSSports.com

The Doc Rivers Era in Philly has come to the place it was always headed -- a painful end after a disappointing playoff run and a final conclusion so self-evident it's painful to think of the years the Sixers squandered under his leadership.

Jayson Tatum’s record Game 7 shows growth as player and person: ‘It’s only up from here’ - The Athletic

Tatum broke the NBA's Game 7 scoring record to send his friend the MVP home, showing how his evolution as a star is coming together.

Ja Morant suspended from team activities after second video circulates showing him flash a gun | CNN

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been suspended from team activities after an Instagram Live video appearing to show him flashing a gun while in a vehicle with others circulated on social media Sunday, just two months after the athlete was suspended over a similar video.

Eraser Dust

Erdoğan holds upper hand as Turkish run-off election looms | Financial Times

After a hard-fought campaign that had raised hopes of an opposition breakthrough, Erdoğan had by Monday won 49.3 per cent of votes in the presidential race, well ahead of his main rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu with 45 per cent, according to preliminary results from state media.

Abortion Showdown in North Carolina May Hinge on a Single Vote - The New York Times

After the G.O.P.-led legislature passed a 12-week ban, the Democratic governor vetoed the bill. The Republicans could override it, if all their members stay unified.

‘Impossible to hold him accountable’: DeSantis signs laws to ease 2024 run | Ron DeSantis | The Guardian

DeSantis is poised to sign a bill that would exempt him from Florida’s “resign-to-run” law, so that he won’t have to give up his office in order to run for president. Under existing state law, if he were to run, DeSantis would have had to submit a resignation letter before Florida’s qualifying deadline this year and step down by inauguration day in 2025. Last month, Republicans in the state legislature passed a measure that says the restriction does not apply to those running for president or vice-president.

Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection | CNN Business

Vice Media filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday to facilitate a sale of the company and safeguard its future, according to court documents and a statement from the struggling media group.

Walgreens roof collapse in Kalispell | KECI

The Kalispell Fire Department has confirmed that a section of the Walgreens ceiling in Kalispell collapsed.

The section that caved in was being used for storage.

SCOTUS makes landmark decision recognising transgender person’s pronouns | The Independent

Throughout the opinion, which was joined by the court’s three other liberal justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Ms Jackson uses “she” and Ms Santos-Zacaria’s pronouns to refer to her, even though she was assigned male at birth. Ms Jackson also uses Ms Santos-Zacaria’s chosen name instead of her dead name.