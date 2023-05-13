The Weekend Mauling: 5.13.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

A look at the short and long-term fallout from Ernest Udeh’s decision to enter transfer portal; all of KU’s 2022 recruiting class now gone - KU Sports

And now there were two left — or, perhaps, none, depending on who you are counting.

With the news that Kansas big man Ernest Udeh, Jr. has hit the transfer portal, KU has just two scholarship players from last year’s team set to return next season. Or, another counting exercise shows that KU’s entire 2022 recruiting class of Gradey Dick, MJ Rice, Zuby Ejiofor and Udeh have all left the program.

KU softball splits day with win, loss before tourney exit - KU Sports

In a game that took so long to complete, it might be fitting that KU saved its best until the very end. Down two runs heading into the final inning, KU scored four runs on four hits in the decisive seventh inning to take a 8-6 lead over Oklahoma State, which entered the game as the No. 8 ranked team in the country.

Top high school recruit Mgbako chooses Indiana basketball over KU - KU Sports

Instead, Mackenzie Mgbako, a top-ten ranked prospect in the class of 2023, announced via social media on Friday afternoon that he is headed to Indiana University.

Jayhawk notes: Bien chosen for top amateur volleyball squad; KU basketball transfer and recruiting updates; track an field prepare for Big 12 championships - KU Sports

Bien, an Overland Park junior, is one of 18 players in the country selected for USA Volleyball’s U21 National Training Team. The squad, made up of players under 21 years of age, will be in Anaheim, California, next week to train at USA Volleyball’s National Team Training Center. From there, USA Volleyball will select 12 players to compete in the 2023 Women’s U21 NORCECA Pan American Cup in Mexico in late May.

Bits o Chalk

LeBron James inspires LA Lakers to series win over Golden State Warriors | CNN

The 38-year-old scored 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the Lakers eliminated defending champions Golden State Warriors with a 122-101 Game 6 win in LA for an unassailable 4-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Knicks' Mitchell Robinson no match for Heat's Bam Adebayo

MIAMI — Mitchell Robinson didn’t have many memorable moments in the Eastern Conference semifinals, aside from the key free throws that electrified the Garden and helped the Knicks win Game 5 over the Heat.

Stephen Curry remains great, Draymond Green will likely be back, but Warriors have to change their ways - CBSSports.com

With a chance to force a Game 7 against the Lakers, the Golden State Warriors got absolutely blown off the floor on Friday night in Los Angeles. Their season is over. Their future is in question.

Eraser Dust

Lori Vallow update: ‘Cult mom’ is convicted of murders of Tylee JJ and conspiracy to kill Chad Daybell’s wife | The Independent

“Cult mom” Lori Vallow has been convicted of murdering her two youngest children and conspiring to murder her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife in a shocking doomsday plot that has horrified the nation for the last three years.

Texas man killed girlfriend after she traveled to Colorado for an abortion, police say - CBS News

Harold Thompson, 22, allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old Gabriella Gonzalez in a parking lot Wednesday after he learned that she had traveled to Colorado to have an abortion and returned the previous day, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by CBS News. Nearly all abortions are banned in Texas.

Jamie Foxx out of hospital for weeks and playing pickleball, daughter claims

Early this week, a source reportedly told People magazine that Foxx was still in the hospital, but he was not in a "life-threatening situation now" and doctors were doing more tests to be completely sure that he would be okay before discharging him from the hospital.

Montana governor signs climate change analysis-ban into law

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed into law a bill that bars the state from considering climate impacts in its analysis of large projects such as coal mines and power plants.

Kalispell resident crowned Miss Montana USA 2023 | Daily Inter Lake

The 27-year-old Montana native works as the marketing manager for the Glacier Institute. A lifelong Flathead Valley local, Rigg studied communication at Eastern Washington University and served as a Collegiate Leadership Consultant for her sorority, Gamma Phi Beta after graduation. She’s an avid public radio listener, obsessed with long drives around the state on backroads, and soaking up the goodness of Flathead Lake all summer long. Over the course of her reign, Rigg hopes to be the best representative she can be for Montana by amplifying the stories and work of local nonprofits, encouraging community involvement and promoting responsible recreation.

Michael’s gas station owners celebrate 25th anniversary | Daily Inter Lake

The Michael’s West Exxon gas station has never closed its doors in 64 years, making it the longest continuously operated service station in the county, according to its current owners.

Weekend Poll