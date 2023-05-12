Notebook: Kansas Awaits Mgbako Decision

The Rock Chalkboard

KU women’s golf shoots low in final round, but fails to advance to NCAA Championships - KU Sports

The Kansas women’s golf team shot one of the best scores of the day on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to climb up the leaderboard and advance out of the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Five-star Mackenzie Mgbako down to two schools, set to announce a decision

One of the top available players in the 2023 class is down to two schools. Five-star recruit Mackenzie Mgbako has narrowed his list of suitors to two schools, Kansas and Indiana on Tuesday. His decision comes after he took official visits to both Kansas and Indiana in the last eight days. St. John’s also got a visit from Mgbako, but is now out of the running. Mgbako will announce his decision on Friday.

Eraser Dust

Gianforte vetoes bipartisan child welfare and state hospital reforms

The vetoed bills are House Bill 37, which required Child Protective Services to obtain a judicial warrant before removing children except in emergency situations; House Bill 29, a bill to expedite the transfer of patients with dementia, Alzheimer’s and traumatic brain injuries from the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs to more appropriate clinical settings; and Senate Bill 4, a proposal to increase oversight of abuse and neglect reports at the state hospital.

‘Seinfeld’ episodes won over America. Then came the show’s finale. - The Washington Post

“Seinfeld” became a smash NBC hit with relatable absurdity like the Soup Nazi. Its finale 25 years ago was a “terrible letdown.”

Liam Gallagher wants to play Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' in full next year

“As it’s 30 years since [‘Definitely Maybe’] was released nxt year I’m gonna be playing the album from start to finish in its original order at a few BIBLICAL venues,” he wrote on Twitter.

Supreme Court throws out convictions in sweeping New York corruption probe

The court in a 9-0 vote threw out Joseph Percoco's conviction for accepting the $35,000 payment when he managed Cuomo’s re-election campaign in 2014. In doing so, the justices narrowed the scope of a federal anticorruption law.

Yeezy stockpile: Adidas will sell Ye-designed shoes and donate proceeds : NPR

During Adidas' annual shareholder meeting Thursday, Gulden said the company spent months thinking of options on what to do with the unsold sneakers, such as talking with several nongovernmental organizations, before making a decision.

Liam Gallagher buys battered sausage in chippy - BBC News

Gallagher, who is believed to be holidaying nearby, placed his order at Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire.

Virginia is the eighth Republican-led state to leave ERIC : NPR

Virginia on Thursday became the latest Republican-led state to withdraw from a multistate partnership that until early 2022 was considered a widely trusted, bipartisan effort to share voter information.

Columbia Falls Man Sentenced to 80 Years in Prison for Murdering Former Stepfather - Flathead Beacon

A 26-year-old Columbia Falls man convicted of murdering his former stepfather last year after shooting him in the back was sentenced Thursday to 80 years in the Montana State Prison with eligibility for parole.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus blasts ‘moronic’ ‘Seinfeld curse’: ‘It made no sense’ | The Independent

“I think any time a project ends, it’s gutting for me,” Louis-Dreyfus told Rolling Stone. “And that’s true of movies and TV shows. There is a focus and a camaraderie that’s very much present when you’re working hard on a project that you believe in, and when the circus leaves town, it’s a huge transition.