Notebook: Kansas Awaits MgBako Decision

The Rock Chalkboard

College basketball transfer portal winners and losers: Kansas flexing, Michigan stumbling

The 60-day window to enter the college basketball transfer portal closes Thursday, and 96 of the top-100, currently-ranked players are off the board. Some big-name, late additions to the transfer portal that have not been added to the 247Sports database yet still have to make their respective decisions, and those decisions could stretch for another month. In the 2022 transfer portal cycle, prized Northwestern transfer Pete Nance committed to North Carolina on June 18.

Lance Leipold opens up on building Jayhawks program after breakthrough 2022 season

“This was … many have thought the toughest, maybe most difficult Power Five job and because of its lack of success in 12 years," Leipold said. "I had went back to Wisconsin to their state clinic about a month ago, and I had somebody like pull up some old stuff for our communications staff of what it was really like during that 12-year drought, really since Coach Mangino and I looked at some of those numbers, I went, ‘I’m glad I really didn’t research this thing too far.’"

Podcast: Breaking down Hunter Dickinson's fit at Kansas with Isaac Trotter

Isaac Trotter — a national basketball writer for 247Sports — joins the show to break down KU basketball's addition of Hunter Dickinson and how it impacts KU's outlook headed into the 2023-24 season.

Eraser Dust

The Surprising Restaurant Chain Gaining Traction With Gen Z

Applebee’s is just one of the many pillars of Americana on the long list of things that millennials have supposedly killed, apparently choosing to “eat good in the neighborhood” by skipping Applebee’s altogether. In 2017, the restaurant chain made an active attempt to market itself as hip and cool to a younger demographic, but the mission failed, leading to more than 100 of its restaurants shuttering. Yet while millennials seemingly left Applebee’s for dead, Gen Z is administering CPR and breathing new life into the brand.

Judge sentences Whitefish man accused of shooting at kayakers | Daily Inter Lake

The man accused of shooting at kayakers on Lower Stillwater Lake last year received four suspended one-year sentences in the Flathead County Detention Center late last month.

Disney's Bob Iger Issues Threat to Florida, DeSantis

"One question: Does the state want us to invest more, employ more people, and pay more taxes — or not?" he asked.

Star Wars Introduces A New Double-Bladed Lightsaber That Makes Darth Maul's Look Boring

A new doubled-bladed lightsaber has been revealed in Star Wars, and it's a lot cooler and represents far more than Darth Maul's saber ever could.

Debt ceiling: These states will be hit the hardest if the standoff isn't resolved | CNN Business

Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania would also likely lose hundreds of thousands of jobs apiece if there is a breach of the debt ceiling lasting several months, the economic research group found.

Kalispell man honored after organ donations save four people | Daily Inter Lake

Jacob Clayton was one of 39 Montana organ donors honored by the Governor’s Office of Community Service in April. His donations went on to save the lives of four people.