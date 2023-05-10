Women’s Golf NCAA Regional Day 3

When day 3 of the Athens Regional ended, KU found itself on the outside looking in. Despite their best round of the tournament and the fourth-best team score on the day, +4, the Jayhawks came up 5 strokes short of the fifth-place finish they needed to advance to the championship tournament.

In their best results of the three-day tournament both Esme Hamilton and Lauren Clark both card 2 under par 70s. As a result, they turned in the two best overall scores for the Jayhawks. Esme ended the tournament at +5 and tied for 20th, while Lauren finished at +6 and tied for 24th. Abby Glynn may have had her poorest round on the final day, +5, she ended at +9 and tied for 33rd. Jordan Rothman shot a final round +3, her best round, and finished at +12 and tied for 41st. Lastly, Johanna Ebner shot a final day +7, for a total of +13, and tied for 43.

The full team leaderboard after the second round was:

1. Georgia 851 -13

2. South Carolina 853 -11

3. San Jose State 878 +14

4. Ole Miss 881 +17

5. Augusta 885 +21

T5. Ohio State 887 +23

T5. Maryland 888 +24

T8. Kansas 890 +26

11. College of Charleston 899 +35

T8. Furman 900 +36

9. Kent State 900 +36

12. Sacred Heart Univ. 944 +80

KU individual scores after round three:

Esme Hamilton 221 +5

Lauren Clark 222 +6

Abby Glynn 225 +9

Jordan Rothman 228 +12

Johanna Ebner 229 +13