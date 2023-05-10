Notebook: Kansas Mauls Sports

The Rock Chalkboard

A look at how the numbers and strategy will change at KU with Hunter Dickinson coming to the Jayhawks - KU Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks landed arguably the most-decorated transfer ever when Hunter Dickinson opted to take his talents to Lawrence, an announcement he made official via his personal Twitter account last Thursday.

KU baseball falls to Texas as ninth-inning rally falls one run short - KU Sports

KU fell 7-6 to Texas on Sunday on Hoglund Ballpark. The Jayhawks had the tying and winning runs on base in the final inning before a strikeout ended the game.

Bits o Chalk

2023 NFL Schedule release: Bengals-Chiefs matchup announced

While the complete 2023 NFL regular-season schedule will be announced Thursday night, the league is revealing a handful of select matchups on Wednesday.

Celtics need 'short-term memory' facing elimination in Game 6 - ESPN

"We dropped the ball tonight," Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said. "Couldn't stay in front of anybody. Couldn't get a stop when we needed to. Missed a lot of wide-open shots, gave everything up that they wanted us to give up. That was the story of the game. But got to have a short-term memory."

Kevin Durant: Exchange with Nuggets Nikola Jokic near Suns huddle was 'absolutely nothing'

“Just to see what they were drawing up, just to see the play," Jokic said. “That would help us a lot. And.”

Pause. Looked at Nuggets officials in the press room.

“I mean, that’s what I was doing,” Jokic continued.

Nikola Jokic gives ball to Mat Ishbia in playful pregame moment - ESPN

DENVER -- Nikola Jokic and Mat Ishbia had another courtside encounter before Tuesday night's Game 5 -- but this time it was the Denver Nuggets star handing a basketball over to the Phoenix Suns' owner with a friendly handshake and a warm embrace.

Eraser Dust

Jury Finds Trump Liable for Sexual Abuse and Defamation - The New York Times

A Manhattan jury on Tuesday found former President Donald J. Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll and awarded her $5 million in damages. More than a dozen women have accused Mr. Trump of sexual misconduct over the years, but this is the only allegation to be affirmed by a jury.

Federal prosecutors file criminal charges against New York congressman George Santos | The Independent

Mr Santos is expected to appear on Wednesday at a federal court in New York’s Eastern District, where the charges have been filed, the network reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter. CNN first reported on the charges against Mr Santos. Multiple news organisations confirmed the report, including the Associated Press, NBC News and The Wall Street Journal.

'Guilt-Tipping' Has Hit the Self-Checkout Aisle

In a world of all-consuming tipflation, it feels like we can never get away from hearing the dreaded “The iPad is just going to ask you a quick question” before being presented with what can feel like a Sophie’s choice of tipping options. Unfortunately, it would appear that the self-checkout line is no longer a respite from feeling pressured to tip for every transaction you make.

U.S. finalizes asylum restriction to ramp up border deportations once Title 42 lapses - CBS News

El Paso, Texas — The Biden administration has finalized a sweeping restriction on asylum that it plans to use to ramp up swift deportations of migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border after the Title 42 pandemic-era emergency policy sunsets on Thursday, according to internal documents obtained by CBS News.

Robert De Niro Talks Life With Baby No. 7 on 1st Red Carpet Since Announcing New Child (Exclusive) | Entertainment Tonight

Robert De Niro is beaming. The celebrated actor and new dad was all smiles on Tuesday as he made his first red carpet-appearance since announcing the news that he recently welcomed his seventh child.

Lip reader reveals King Charles' brutal remark to Camilla at coronation

“I’m worried about time, I mean it’s been longer this time and, well, erm, I mean look! I know,” a lip reader told the Daily Mail Charles said in one clip, which has been viewed several million times on social media.

“We can never be on time. Yes, I’m … this is a negative. There’s always something,” another lip reader told the Daily Mail they believed Charles said in the same footage.

Star Wars Writer Reveals a Surprising Change to Villain Canon

In a conversation with French YouTube channel La Tribune de Coruscant, Zahn was asked about his involvement with Rebels, especially regarding the character Rukh. “That was their decision,” Zahn says. “But that may not be the same Rukh who was in my books. Either it could be a common name, like Pierre, or a title, like Pharaoh.”

Self-taught pizza chef hones craft of perfect pies | Daily Inter Lake

From a humble backyard operation to a storefront in Hutton Ranch Plaza, Nickerbokker’s Pizza is making strides in the world of Flathead Valley eateries.

Nick Erickson, the owner and self-made pizza chef, said that upon opening the pizzeria, he had no previous restaurant experience.