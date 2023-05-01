Notebook: Kansas Mauls NFL Draft

The Rock Chalkboard

Primo Spears picks FSU over KU - KU Sports

Spears averaged 16 points a game for Georgetown last season, and he had some big-time games along the way. He scored 28 points in Georgetown’s opening game of the season and posted 20-plus performances in each of the next two games. His 16 points per game ended up being fourth best in the Big East Conference.

Injured Embiid ‘doubtful’ for Game 1, says 76ers coach - KU Sports

CAMDEN. N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers says NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 1 of the playoff series against the Celtics with a sprained right knee. Embiid was examined by doctors this week and has yet to practice ahead of Monday’s Eastern Conference semifinals opener at Boston. The Sixers have had the longest break of any NBA team after they swept the Brooklyn Nets last Saturday. Embiid was hurt in Game 3 and missed the next game.

No. 1 Sooners knock out Jayhawks twice via mercy rule in softball series - KU Sports

Junior right hander Nicole May started for the Sooners and was credited with the win on Saturday in the second game of the three-game series. It was OU’s 44th victory of the season and their second straight win over the Jayhawks by mercy rule.

Bits o Chalk

2023 NFL Draft: Every team's best, worst and most interesting pick in division-by-division takeaways - CBSSports.com

The "best" player in a class may not be the "best" pick, because of the value at the selection number. Not every team made a "bad" pick per se, and some of the picks that are declared the "worst" for a class have grades as high as a "B." If there are multiple picks with the same grade, Jordan Dajani stepped in and determined the verdict. Dajani also decided which pick was the most interesting for each team. Ready? Let's go.

B/R NBA Staff: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Round 2 Predictions | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

Now, they'll host a 6-7 matchup between themselves and LeBron's Los Angeles Lakers that tips off Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

Eraser Dust

Manhunt for Texas shooting suspect runs into "dead end"; authorities offer $80K reward - CBS News

Authorities are hoping an $80,000 reward will help locate a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard. Officials said during a press conference Sunday that their search has yielded "zero leads" so far.

Superbad Controversy Addressed by Bill Hader: 'Those Kids Are Idiots'

“I haven’t seen that movie in a very long time. I’ve heard rumblings, but I’m not on social media, so I don’t really have my finger on the pulse right now. You know, those kids are idiots, like we were all idiots. The point, is that they’re losers and they’re looking for girls and beer and, I mean, that story’s been there forever. But then, in actuality, the two boys are just in love with each other. That end scene is so funny.”

Controversial Citizens United Precedent Could End DeSantis-Disney Feud

Dorf said he expects that Disney will prevail against DeSantis on the grounds of the precedent set in Citizens United — as well as other cases, as he outlined in a blog post — though Disney's success in court is not dependent on the Supreme Court's rulings being ideologically agreeable, just legally sound.

ImagineIF Board continues looking at Gateway, but has stipulations | Daily Inter Lake

Board Chair Doug Adams listed off the 16 stipulations for the location that he sent to county officials last month. Among them: setting aside the entire available space for the library and seeing the county cover renovation costs, sidewalk and crosswalk updates, parking lot updates and paying for some insurance and property tax costs. These were among other asks, which largely focused on ways to improve the building and ease the financial burden of the move.

Ahsoka's Villains Are Star Wars' 6th Attempt At Breaking Its Sith Obsession

Ahsoka will introduce two new dark side Force users to Star Wars canon, neither of whom will be Sith. The series will function as a pseudo-sequel to Star Wars Rebels, as it brings the Ghost crew back into the fold. Equally, it will partly serve as Star Wars’ canon version of the Heir to the Empire storyline from Timothy Zahn’s Expanded Universe novels, showcasing Grand Admiral Thrawn’s return between the events of the original Star Wars trilogy and the sequels. Despite all these familiar connections to other Star Wars storylines, Ahsoka will also be introducing two entirely new villains: Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll and Ivanna Sakhno’s Shin Hati.

'Waste of time': Community college transfers derail students | AP News

First came the good news. After taking classes at a community college, Ricki Korba was admitted to California State University, Bakersfield, as a transfer student. But when she logged on to her student account, she got a gut punch: Most of her previous classes wouldn’t count.

The university rejected most of her science classes, she was told, because they were deemed less rigorous than those at Bakersfield — even though some used the same textbooks. Several other courses were rejected because Korba exceeded a cap on how many credits can be transferred.