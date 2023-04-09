KU Sports Calendar for the Week of April 10 - April 16, 2023

Looking Back (April 3 through April 9)

Men’s Golf traveled to Chandler, AZ to compete in the Cowboy Classic hosted by the University of Wyoming. It was a good two days for the Jayhawks as they finished second in the 21-team field, trailing only #28 San Diego State by one stoke and out-pacing third-place Mizzou by 5 strokes.

Baseball started their week with a Tuesday match-up against Missouri State. It was not an easy outing for KU. Missouri State took an early lead and led 8-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth. From that point, the rally was on. KU scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 6th and 2 more in the bottom of the 7th. The game headed to extra innings before a winner was determined. In the bottom of the 10th, with a runner on third, the Missouri State pitcher uncorked a wild pitch allowing the Jayhawks to score the winning run in a 9-8 game. Over the weekend, KU faced West Virginia in a three-game series in Morgantown. The series started strong on Friday night with a 5-3 win over the #19 Mountaineers. On Saturday the Jayhawks extended their winning streak to 7 games. After falling behind 3-0, the Jayhawks mounted a comeback to win 10-7. Sunday brought an end to the Jayhawks’ winning streak, they lost 12-3. But despite that, the Jayhawks are now 15-15 overall and 5-4 in conference play.

Tennis had a good week winning both of their matches. First up was a match against Tulsa on Tuesday. The Jayhawks swept the Golden Hurricane 4-0. On Saturday, the Jayhawks faced off with K-State in Manhattan. In a tight match, KU prevailed 4-3, to beat the Wildcats for the third consecutive time. The win brings the Jayhawks to 14-4 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

Softball faced a tough test over the weekend, facing #2 Oklahoma State in Lawrence. On Thursday KU fell to the Cowboys 7-5. Friday brought another loss for KU, 5-1. In the series finale on Saturday, the Jayhawks found themselves on the shortened again, 7-0.

Women’s Golf made thor way back to Arizona this weekend for the Big 12 Match Play Championship in Phoenix. The weekend started on Friday with four pool play matches. In the morning the 7th-seeded Jayhawks tied both 1-seed Texas and 4-seed Oklahoma State 2-2-1. In the afternoon, KU lost to both 3-seed Iowa State and 5-seed Texas Tech 3-2. Saturday morning brought the final pool play matches against 8-seed Oklahoma State and 9-seed Kansas State. The Jayhawks won both, beating OSU 5-0 and KSU 3-2. Those two wins move KU from 8th position to start Saturday to the 1-seed to start match play. In the Saturday afternoon match against Baylor. After being down one heading into the final hole, the Jayhawks were able to tie the match. The tiebreaker went KU’s way and sent the Jayhawks to the final on Sunday morning. The Jayhawks put up a good fight, taking three matches to the final hole, but fell to Texas in the final, 4-1, for a runner-up finish.

Looking Ahead (April 10 through April 16)

Tuesday

Baseball v Texas Southern, Lawrence, KS 6:00 ESPN+

Wednesday

Baseball v Texas Southern, Lawrence, KS 3:00 ESPN+

Thursday

Track & Field @ Kansas Relays

Friday

Tennis v #19 Oklahoma State, Lawrence, KS 5:00 Softball v Texas, Austin, TX 6:00 Baseball v Kansas State, Lawrence, KS 6:00 ESPN+

Saturday

Rowing @ Kansas Double Dual, KCK Men’s Golf @ Hawkeye Invitational, Iowa City, IA Baseball v Kansas State, Lawrence, KS 2:00 ESPN+ Softball v Texas, Austin, TX 4:30

Sunday

Tennis v #18 Oklahoma, Lawrence, KS 12:00 Softball v Texas, Austin, TX 12:00 Baseball v Kansas State, Lawrence, KS 1:00 ESPN+

