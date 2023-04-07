Someday, AI will become self aware and rule humanity. The battle between humans and machine will be destructive and bloody. But, that’s a long ways away so let’s have fun with it while we can! I envisioned a world where LeBron James went to college and played for the Kansas Jayhawks. I asked Google’s new AI program Bard on how this would go. I edited and condensed but this is all from AI. Enjoy!

If LeBron James had played for the Kansas Jayhawks, he would have been one of the most dominant players in college basketball history. He would have averaged at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, and he would have led the Jayhawks to a national championship.

Here is a possible simulation of a season if LeBron James had played for the Kansas Jayhawks:

Regular season: The Jayhawks would have gone undefeated in the regular season, winning all 32 of their games.

Big 12 Tournament: The Jayhawks would have won the Big 12 Tournament, defeating Oklahoma in the championship game.

NCAA Tournament: The Jayhawks would have won the NCAA Tournament, defeating Kentucky in the championship game.

In this simulation, LeBron James would have averaged 25.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. He would have been named the national player of the year, and he would have led the Jayhawks to a national championship.

The Starting Lineup

Point guard: Tyshawn Taylor

Shooting guard: Mario Chalmers

Small forward: LeBron James

Power forward: Darrell Arthur

Center: Cole Aldrich

This lineup would have been incredibly talented and well-balanced. Taylor was a great point guard who could distribute the ball and create plays for his teammates. Chalmers was a good shooter who could knock down open shots. James was the best player in the world and would have dominated on both ends of the court. Arthur was a strong power forward who could rebound and defend. Aldrich was a solid center who could protect the rim.

This lineup would have been a nightmare matchup for any team in the country. They would have been able to score at will and would have been very difficult to stop. They would have been a national championship contender every year, and they would have had a good chance of winning multiple championships.

NCAA Tournament

First Round: North Dakota

Second Round: Boston College

Sweet 16: Michigan State

Elite Eight: Louisville

Final Four: Kentucky

National Championship: Duke

Here is a possible breakdown of each game:

First Round: The Jayhawks would have easily defeated North Dakota, winning by at least 20 points.

Second Round: The Jayhawks would have had a tougher time against Boston College, but they would have still won by double digits.

Sweet 16: The Jayhawks would have faced a tough challenge from Michigan State, but they would have pulled out the victory.

Elite Eight: The Jayhawks would have faced another tough challenge from Louisville, but they would have come out on top.

Final Four: The Jayhawks would have faced their biggest challenge of the tournament against Kentucky. The Wildcats were the defending national champions and had one of the best teams in the country. But the Jayhawks would have been able to pull off the upset, winning in overtime.

National Championship: The Jayhawks would have faced Duke in the national championship game. The Blue Devils were led by future NBA star Kyrie Irving, and they were the favorites to win the tournament. But the Jayhawks would have been able to pull off the upset, winning the national championship.

Can’t argue with any of that. Let me know what other simulations we should run. It’s a long offseason so let’s get nuts with it