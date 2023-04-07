Notebook: Studies Show 9 out of 10 Jayhawks Are Looking Forward to the Weekend

The Rock Chalkboard

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self to Kevin McCullar Jr.: ‘I want you back’ - KU Sports

“I want you back,” Self told the large crowd of Kansas basketball supporters when talking about McCullar during his 30-minute presentation that included some memories, some honors and a whole bunch of thank-yous.

Kansas football hoping to feature a mix of physicality and fun during Friday’s Spring Showcase - KU Sports

“Coming out of the season, that was one of the biggest self-scout deficiencies we had — can we do better and be more consistent at the point of attack,” KU defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson of his defensive backs. “So, it’s not like when we came to the first day of practice and the first day of pads it was like, ‘Wait, what?’ I think communicating that effectively as a staff has been important for those guys to know what to expect coming into it.”

KU signs volleyball coach Ray Bechard to 3-year contract extension - KU Sports

“Coach Bechard has long been a national leader in the sport of volleyball, a key fixture for Kansas Athletics and in our community, and has elevated our entire department on a daily basis,” KU Athletic Director Travis Goff said in the release. “He is an exceptional mentor and embodies what it means to be a Jayhawk. As much success as the program has already experienced over the past 25 years, I am incredibly excited about the future of Kansas Volleyball with Ray remaining at the helm.”

KU basketball coach Bill Self explains why he missed coaching so much and how he managed while away - KU Sports

“You play golf,” he asked one reporter who had inquired about how it felt for Self to miss coaching so much.

“I don’t,” the reporter replied.

Self then asked, “What do you do as a hobby?”

Play with his kids, the reporter said. Self then asked, “(If) you take away the kids from you for a month, would you miss your kids? Would you want to play with them more than you ever have? That’s exactly how I feel.”

Eraser Dust

LSU will visit White House despite fallout from Jill Biden comments | College basketball | The Guardian

LSU’s national champion women’s basketball team will accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to visit the White House.

1 Trade Each Team Must Consider with Less Than a Month to Go Before 2023 NFL Draft | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

The NFL draft is the league's marquee offseason event because it's a perfect package of anticipation, optimism and surprise. Trades only add to the excitement, and we've already seen one huge 2023 deal go down.

Iowa pauses season ticket requests for women’s basketball after run to national championship game

The Hawkeyes paused season ticket sales for the 2023-24 season on Thursday due to what they called unprecedented demand, according to the Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow.

Bits o Chalk

GOP lawmakers in Tennessee expel two Democrats over mass shooting protest - CBS News

On Thursday, lawmakers first voted 72-25 to expel Jones, 27, one of the youngest members of the legislature. The resolution to expel Johnson failed by one vote, 65 to 30. But Pearson, 28, was also expelled, in a 69-26 vote. The GOP supermajority had accused the representatives of breaking house rules on conduct and decorum.

"A state in which the Ku Klux Klan was founded is now attempting another power grab by silencing the two youngest Black representatives," Jones said after the votes.

‘I’ve Lost a Lot of Flesh and Bone,’ Jeremy Renner Says, Recalling Snow Plow Accident - The New York Times

The actor, who sustained more than 30 broken bones when a 14,000-pound plow ran him over in January, described his arduous recovery in an interview with ABC News.

Coolio's death caused by accidental fentanyl overdose, L.A. County coroner says

The cause of his death is tied to the “effects of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine,” the coroner’s report revealed through its online database. The manner of the death has been ruled as “accidental.”

Daisy Ridley's Rey: New Star Wars Film Will Focus on Her Story - Variety

The “Star Wars” movie future just came into sharper focus: Daisy Ridley’s Rey will be the central focus of the first “Star Wars” feature film since 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced at Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (“Ms. Marvel”) will direct from a script by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”). The film follows the events of “Rise of Skywalker,” and will focus on Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.

Star Wars Celebration 2023: Everything Announced at Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase - IGN

From three new live-action Star Wars movies (One from Dave Filoni!) to Daisy Ridley's return as Rey in a film set after The Rise of Skywalker to Ahsoka's official trailer, Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase at Star Wars Celebration 2023 was filled with a ton of exciting reveals from that galaxy far, far away.

Montana beef: Bad blood intensifies between Tester and Daines - POLITICO

Daines responded to Tester’s reelection announcement by likening the Democrat to Steve Bullock, the former governor who challenged Daines in 2020 — only to be trounced by double digits. Tester, who spoke to Bullock during his recruitment, deadpanned in an interview that his relationship with Daines “couldn’t be better.”

Gov. Gianforte hosts roundtable discussion in Kalispell

Governor Greg Gianforte met with educators, business leaders and students Wednesday afternoon for a roundtable discussion at Flathead High School.

A part of the discussion focused on in-demand skills and how students can be more prepared coming out of high school.

Gov. Gianforte discussed how important work-based learning opportunities are for students across Montana.

