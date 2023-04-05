Notebook: Kansas Mauls Offseason

The Rock Chalkboard

Former Kansas big man Cam Martin commits to Boise State

Former Kansas big man Cam Martin has committed to Boise State, he announced on Tuesday. Martin is a graduate transfer and will not have to sit out but he must get a medical redshirt before he's able to play for the Broncos during what would be his final season of college eligibility. Martin entered the transfer portal on March 20 and took an official visit to Boise State before the NCAA dead period. His only other visit was to Colorado State. He also held interest from a few high-major programs.

Earl Bostick hopes his KU journey inspires future Jayhawks

Earl Bostick’s journey to this point has been one of inconsistency. Bostick committed to KU while David Beaty was still head coach, but was recruited to play tight end. After a poor first season though, Bostick switched to the offensive line, but still struggled to find consistency with playing time up until the 2020 season. Now, after five years in Lawrence, Bostick has the opportunity to look past those inconsistencies and toward a professional career.

College basketball's way-too-early top 25 for 2024

UConn brought the 2022-23 season to a close with Monday night's 76-59 national championship game win over San Diego State. And despite facing rosters that seem to turn over by the hour thanks to NBA Draft declarations and the transfer portal, that means it's time for our annual Way-Too-Early rankings for the next college basketball season.

Bits o Chalk

Tiger Woods doesn't know how many Masters he has left

"I don't know how many more I have in me," Woods said. "I know more guys on the Champions Tour than I do the regular tour."

John Elway no longer with Broncos after consultant contract expires

"I've enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a long, long time,'' Elway, 62, said in an interview Tuesday with 9NEWS. "I told Greg I'd be happy to be a resource for him and help in any way that I can. I just wanted the flexibility. They're in great hands. I still plan on being around to watch and be a resource for [CEO] Greg [Penner] or [general manager] George [Paton] if I can.''

Caitlin Clark defends Angel Reese, says she shouldn't be 'criticized' for gesture directed towards her | CNN

“I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all,” Clark said in an ESPN interview on Tuesday. “I’m just one that competes, and she competed. I think everybody knew there was going to be a little trash talk in the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel.

Andrew Wiggins discusses absence from Warriors, timeline for return: ‘It was all just love and support’ - The Athletic

SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew Wiggins officially returned to the Warriors on Tuesday, when the veteran small forward spoke publicly for the first time since leaving the team for personal reasons in mid-February.

Sixers vs. Celtics: Joel Embiid torches Boston for 52 points - NBC Sports Philadelphia

In a performance that can only boost his already strong MVP case, Embiid poured in 52 points on 20-for-25 shooting in a 103-101 Sixers win over the Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid also had 13 rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

Eraser Dust

Stormy Daniels, a doorman and a 2024 trial: Key Trump indictment takeaways

Trump was hit with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, a class E felony in New York. Each charge carries a maximum of four years in prison, which in most cases would be served concurrently. Legal analysts have said it is unlikely Trump would serve any prison time.

'Barbie' stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling hit the road in bubblegum pink - CNN Style

This includes more matchy-matchy bubblegum pink outfits worn by Margot Robbie, in the title role, and Ryan Gosling's Ken as they sit in a convertible on their way to the real world. Robbie dons her chicest vacation look (her beret, tailored dress and side braid are "Emily in Paris" meets Barbiecore) while Gosling goes full wife-guy in a "B" logo jacket.

Gianforte's flagship red-tape relief bill takes a legislative beating | KECI

As introduced back in January, House Bill 152 envisioned a sweeping overhaul of the state’s occupational licensing code, the section of state law that governs licensed professions such as doctors, electricians and accountants. Paired with two other measures, House Bill 87 and House Bill 115, the bill sought to apply standardized forms and procedures to the state’s 32 separate professional licensing boards, many of which operate under idiosyncratic statutes.

This 1994 Oasis show is all the proof you need to never do crystal meth | Louder

Exploding amps, tambourine fights and drug-addled madness: how Oasis played the worst gig of their lives after mistaking a bag of crystal meth for cocaine

If Star Wars Episode 10 Is Announced This Weekend, We Won't Be Shocked

Star Wars could announce Episode 10 at the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase this weekend at Star Wars Celebration. The biggest focus of the festivities so far seems to be Ahsoka and the ever-expanding Mandoverse, but there have also been reports that Star Wars is looking to make a return to the big screen now that the Disney+ shows have proven to be a success. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker further divided audiences after the controversial narrative of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, giving Lucasfilm the perfect excuse to focus on its small-screen efforts. But Star Wars has always provided silver screen spectacle, and it’s time the franchise returned to cinemas.

Bam Margera Says He Wants to Fight Johnny Knoxville in Boxing Ring

Bam posted the disturbing invite late Monday night, calling out Johnny and the show's co-creator Jeff Tremaine for, in his words, hooking him on "18 different medications" that he claims messed him up permanently ... and now he wants to get back at him with a little bare-knuckle boxing match.

Boomers Are Buying up Homes, Blocking Millennials From Housing Market

Sorry, millennials: For the first time in a decade, baby boomers represent the largest share of homebuyers as they search for their retirement pad.

Tennessee lawmakers face expulsion after gun control protest - ABC News

Tennessee's GOP Reps. Bud Hulsey, Gino Bulso and Andrew Farmer sponsored resolutions Monday in an effort to remove Democratic Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, arguing the lawmakers "did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives through their individual and collective actions" by shouting and pounding at the podium as part of their protest against gun violence last Thursday.

Prosecutors: Squatter threatened to shoot deputies | Daily Inter Lake

Prosecutors charged a man who allegedly threatened to shoot deputies after getting caught squatting on Montana Department of Transportation property last week with one count of intimidation.