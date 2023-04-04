Notebook: Kansas Mauls Ring of Honor Announcement

The Rock Chalkboard

Former Jayhawk greats Tony Sands, Nick Reid to be added to Kansas football Ring of Honor in October - KU Sports

“Since coming to Lawrence, I have learned more and more about the great impact that both Tony and Nick have had on Kansas football and their pride of being a Jayhawk,” KU coach Lance Leipold said in a news release announcing the honor. “Both helped leave Kansas better than they found it and have provided an example for our current players, who are working hard to do the same. Nick and Tony both had the characteristics as players that we want our current team to have. I am excited for both of them and their families.”

KU women’s basketball team hopeful that WNIT run leads to more support, excitement in the future - KU Sports

In front of nearly 12,000 fans who roared for everything these Jayhawks did, the KU women showcased both themselves and their sport for six consecutive games at one of the greatest venues in all of sports.

From the diamond: KU baseball sweeps Baylor, softball takes one in Waco - KU Sports

The Kansas baseball team picked up its first sweep in three years over the weekend, knocking off Baylor 12-4 and 13-6 in the first two games and then coming from behind to win 5-4 on Sunday.

Eraser Dust

UConn Huskies defeat San Diego State to win NCAA men's basketball title, climaxing their dominance in the tournament - CBS News

After six games and 240 minutes of pure dominance that ran through March, then part of April, it finally became clear there was only one thing that could stop the UConn Huskies.

The final buzzer.

Restaurant Pushes Back on UConn Star Jordan Hawkins’s Calamari Illness Claim - The New York Times

The cephalopod slander started over the weekend, when Jordan Hawkins, a UConn star who suffered through an hourslong gastrointestinal episode on his bathroom floor early Friday, made a heroic appearance in Saturday’s semifinal round, helping his team to victory on a mostly empty stomach.

Listen as CBS Sports' Jim Nantz caps legendary run as voice of March Madness: 'Thank you for being my friend' - CBSSports.com

"To you, to everybody in the college game, to the CBS family, my family, all the viewers: Thank you for being my friend," said Nantz.

NCAA men's title game a dud but not lasting memory of this tournament

Watching cars spin their wheels in mud would have been more exciting than the 76-59 slogfest that ended with Connecticut winning its fifth national title. If you weren’t a UConn or San Diego State fan and you had sense, you turned the TV off at halftime Monday night so your retinas weren’t permanently scarred by the ugly display of basketball – if you can call what they were playing basketball.

Eraser Dust

Trump In Court Today, To Be Charged, Finger-Printed, Have Mug Shot Taken

New York: Donald Trump, the ex-president and frontrunner to be Republican nominee in 2024, will appear in court on Tuesday and is set to be formally charged, finger-printed and have a mug shot taken in a watershed moment ahead of next year's presidential election.

Russia Says Its Journalists Face 'Witch Hunts' After Arresting US Reporter

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson claimed that the country's journalists face "witch hunts" and other forms of discrimination after the death of pro-Kremlin military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.

Stormy Daniels: Woman at center of Trump indictment is porn star turned ghostbuster | Reuters

April 4 (Reuters) - Adult film star Stormy Daniels has built a lucrative business empire around her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with former President Donald Trump and earned legions of fans for her breezy retorts to those who cast her as an immoral woman.

Harry Potter TV series in talks at Warner Bros. Discovery | EW.com

Warner Bros. Discovery is in talks for a TV series based on J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter books, EW can confirm. According to a report in Bloomberg, who first reported the news, the goal would be for each season of the show to be based on one of the seven books in the series, allowing the creatives to delve into more detail from the source material.

‘Hot Ones’ Was a Slow Burn All Along - The New York Times

“Hot Ones” — a breakthrough pop-culture phenomenon in which stars eat 10 progressively fiery wings (or, increasingly, a vegan substitute) while being asked 10 deeply researched questions — has built itself into an online pillar, holding steady amid the shifting tides of digital media.

4 Questions For: Gov. Greg Gianforte

Ever since the Republican-backed ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth passed the Montana House March 24, spokespersons for Gov. Greg Gianforte have been tight-lipped about where the administration stands on the bill as written. Now that Senate Bill 99 is on its way to his desk, reporters took the opportunity to ask the governor about the bill and its possible impact during a March 30 press conference. The questions, which were not asked consecutively, have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Taking Off - Flathead Beacon

While Glacier Park International Airport is one of the busiest in the state, it wasn’t the first in the Flathead. That title goes to the Kalispell City Airport, just south of downtown Kalispell. The first recorded flight to land on that patch of grass (located behind Rosauers along U.S. Highway 93) was in 1911, almost two decades before it was actually opened as an airport. In the fall of 1928, Kalispell purchased the 137 acres there to turn into a general aviation airport and it was formally dedicated on July 3, 1929.

