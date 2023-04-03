Notebook: Kansas Mauls NIT

The Rock Chalkboard

Matt Tait: Part personality, part dominant player, KU center Taiyanna Jackson is a star in the making - KU Sports

There are a dozen different reasons to pay attention to this Kansas women’s basketball team beyond its WNIT championship, which they won with a hard-fought 66-59 triumph over Columbia on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

KU’s Jalen Wilson wins 2023 Julius Erving Award as nation’s top small forward - KU Sports

“I am very honored to receive this award,” Wilson said in a release announcing the honor. “Julius Erving is one of the greatest players of all time. I want to congratulate the other finalists on having great seasons. I want to thank (KU) coach (Bill) Self and the other coaches (for) helping me become the player I am today. More importantly, I want to thank my teammates, my brothers, who pushed me every day. Though we did not achieve our ultimate goal, we did have a great season, winning the Big 12 in the toughest conference in the nation. Playing at Kansas is a blessing and winning this award represents KU as much as me.”

WNIT Champs: KU women out-scrap tough Columbia team, 66-59, to win postseason tourney title - KU Sports

“It’s extremely cool,” senior guard Zakiyah Franklin said. “A lot to take in right now, but we’re really thankful for it and we’re just going to enjoy it.”

KU freshman Gradey Dick declares for 2023 NBA Draft - KU Sports

“As a kid from Kansas, I have fulfilled my goal of playing at my dream college,” Dick wrote in social media posts announcing his decision. “I cannot thank Jayhawk Nation enough for the love and support you have shown to me and my family.”

Photo Gallery: Kansas women claim WNIT championship - KU Sports

Bits o Chalk

LSU’s Angel Reese Mocks Caitlin Clark in Final Seconds of National Title Game - Sports Illustrated

Tigers star forward Angel Reese held nothing back during the waning moments of the game, giving Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark the same “Can’t See Me” move Clark flashed during Iowa’s semifinals win over South Carolina.

NCAA men's basketball final preview: UConn vs. San Diego State : NPR

Yet San Diego State has a slight defensive edge over UConn, allowing about 63 points per game, more than a point under than the Huskies. And their win-loss record this season (32-6) outpaces UConn's (30-8), thanks to a solid defense. The Aztecs have flexed their scoring muscle too; take Lamont Butler's buzzer-beater in the Final Four upset against Florida Atlantic University.

Eraser Dust

Trump to fly to New York for court surrender amid tight security | Reuters

NEW YORK/PALM BEACH, Florida, April 3 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to fly from Florida to New York City on Monday, ahead of his scheduled arraignment related to hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election, as security tightens in Manhattan.

Famous mug shots: Will Trump join O.J., Jane Fonda, MLK, Bill Gates? - The Washington Post

As soon as it was announced Thursday that former president Donald Trump had been indicted in New York, the conjecture began: Was a former president about to be perp-walked? Handcuffed? Fingerprinted?

Warming Center occupants share their stories | Daily Inter Lake

During an overnight stay at the shelter, interviews conducted by the Daily Inter Lake reveal a wide variety of circumstances and outlooks among the area’s homeless population. Many were eager to share their stories. Here are accounts from a few of the people staying at the shelter the night of March 7, 2023, when temperatures dipped to 14 degrees Fahrenheit.

PHOTOS: The 57th annual Creston Auction | Daily Inter Lake

The 57th annual Creston Auction and Country Fair runs Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

It is the largest annual fundraiser for the Creston Fire Department and has been held in Creston since 1966.

Twitter, Elon Musk, New York Times Loses Blue Check Mark - Bloomberg

The New York Times has lost its Twitter verified badge, after attracting the ire of billionaire owner Elon Musk over its refusal to pay for the privilege.

Efforts underway to save Montana's largest berry farm | KECI

Allred tells us it takes four to five years to establish a perennial crop like the honeyberries she grows. Being a young farm, now in its fifth year, last year’s harvest was vital to its survival.