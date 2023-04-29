The Weekend Mauling: 4.29.2023

The Rock Chalkboard

Steph Curry, Jordan Poole graded in Warriors Game 6 loss to Kings - Golden State Of Mind

There’s only one word to use when describing the Golden State Warriors 118-99 loss to the Sacramento Kings in Game 6 of their first round series: pathetic. You can add a qualifier if you’d prefer. Majorly pathetic. Wildly pathetic. Extremely pathetic. Inexcusably pathetic.

Former top-ranked point guard Arterio Morris commits to KU; former Duke commit adds Jayhawks to list of possible schools - KU Sports

Morris came off the bench last season for the Longhorns and averaged just 4.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in his freshman season. But Morris comes with a lot of accolades on the recruiting trail. He was ranked as the top point guard in the nation by many outlets during the 2022 recruiting season.

Eraser Dust

Lakers use 'Game 7 mentality,' oust Grizzlies in 40-point win - ESPN

He kept his word, and his teammates kept up the pressure from the opening tip, destroying the No. 2-seeded Grizzlies 125-85 to win the series 4-2.

NFL Draft 2023 home runs and head-scratchers from Day 2: Will Levis lands in a comfy spot, Bears reach on 'D' - CBSSports.com

The 2023 NFL Draft didn't have as many jaw-dropping, blue-chip prospects as past drafts, but what it did boast is plenty of value in the middle for Rounds 2 through 4 or 5. Many teams made their mark in Round 2, including a couple of NFC North teams in the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Both addressed big-time needs for their franchises through the first two days, albeit in a different order than some may have liked. More teams came away happy after the runs on tight ends, interior offensive linemen as well as pass rushers and defensive backs.

Eraser Dust

Noel Gallagher Shuts Down Oasis Reunion Talk

“There won’t be a tour, we won’t come back to play them together,” revealed Gallagher, as transcribed by NME. The elder Gallagher brother seemed to be softening to the idea of a reunion earlier this year, sharing in an interview that he felt if Liam was truly interested, then his people should contact Noel's people and he'd be open to hearing what he had to say. Liam responded on Twitter by once again calling his brother a "potato" and commenting on the damage he'd done to the Oasis brand.

5 dead in Texas shooting, suspect armed with AR-15 is on the loose - ABC News

The incident occurred at approximately 11:31 p.m. local time when officials from the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office received a call about harassment in Cleveland, Texas -- a small town located about 55 miles north of Houston.

Montana Governor Signs Law Banning Transgender Care for Minors - The New York Times

Gov. Greg Gianforte had been urged by his son, who is nonbinary, to reject the bill. A transgender lawmaker was barred from the House floor after the debate.

Montana governor's nonbinary son urges him to reject anti-trans bills | CNN

In a front line state in the escalating US culture war over transgender rights, a son made an unsuccessful plea to his powerful father on behalf of the LGBTQ community.

David Gianforte, 32, who uses he and they pronouns and identifies as nonbinary, is the son of Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Texas man allegedly shot and killed a man who scammed him of $40 in parking fees. Then he resumed his date | CNN

A Texas man who was allegedly scammed of $40 in parking fees while on a date shot and killed the man who posed as the lot’s attendant – and then “nonchalantly” walked away to proceed with his dinner plans, court records show.

Noel Gallagher blames 'Friends' and coffee culture for decline of music sales

“Since the rise of the coffee shop, culture has disappeared. People are horrified that they have to pay for music! But $20 for two coffees, oh, absolutely. I haven’t got the brain capacity to process this.”

Weekend Poll