Notebook: Jayhawks Ready to Maul the Weekend

KU women’s golf team heading to NCAA tournament after winning at-large selection - KU Sports

“I knew that we could be great,” Kuhle said on Wednesday. “I knew we had the resources, the support, the people and the facilities. I didn’t know that it would be this soon, but when you get the right people on the bus that really care about this program, and its growth, and are competitive, it is a perfect formula to achieve great goals.”

KU gets additional competition as it tries to land Michigan center; Texas transfer Morris expected to select a school on Friday - KU Sports

The 7-foot-1 center who generally is considered the top talent in this year’s transfer portal has added Villanova to the list of schools he will visit, according to multiple media reports. Dickinson plans to visit Villanova on Friday. He already has visited KU, Kentucky, Maryland and Georgetown.

KU baseball gets win against No. 25 Wichita State; sweeps season series for first time since 2015 - KU Sports

With the victory, KU swept the season series from their in-state rivals for the first time since 2015. The series sweep comes in the first year for new KU coach Dan Fitzgerald. The victory improved the Jayhawks to 20-21 on the season. The victory also marked the the third win against a ranked opponent this season for Kansas.

Phelps, Bostick most likely Jayhawks to hear their names in the NFL Draft, but likely not until late rounds - KU Sports

ESPN has Phelps ranked as the No. 10 outside linebacker in the draft, and as the No. 147th player overall. Bostick is ranked as the No. 19 offensive tackle and the No. 230th player overall. The draft begins tonight at Kansas City Union Station and runs through Saturday. The event has seven rounds and a total of 259 selections. That could mean that Bostick and Phelps will have to wait late into Saturday to know their draft outcomes.

Abortion ban rejected in South Carolina after GOP women join filibuster | The Hill

The South Carolina state Senate rejected a near-total abortion ban on Thursday, after the chamber’s five female lawmakers led a multi-day filibuster against the bill.

Dutch court bans sperm donor who fathered at least 550 - ABC News

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- A Dutch court on Friday banned a man from donating any more of his sperm after he fathered at least 550 children in the Netherlands and other countries and misled prospective parents about the number of offspring he helped to conceive.

GOP uses state capitol protests to redefine 'insurrection' | The Independent

“They want to ring alarm bells and they want to compare this to Jan. 6," said Andy Nelson, the Democratic Party chair in Missoula County, which includes Zephyr's district. “There’s absolutely no way you can compare what happened on Monday with the Jan. 6 insurrection. Violence occurred that day. No violence occurred in the gallery of the Montana House.”

Jerry Springer, son of Jewish refugees whose talk show was known for conflict, dies at 79 | The Times of Israel

JTA — Jerry Springer, the son of Jewish refugees who set aside a promising political career to become the ringleader of a circus-like syndicated talk show featuring feuding couples, angry exes, and frequent fisticuffs, died Thursday morning at his home in the Chicago area.

Ahsoka's Age & Birthdate Confirmed, Massive Impact On Star Wars Timeline

Since Ahsoka is set around 12 ABY, it’s crucial to look back on the character’s history and know what events have shaped her up to this point. Filoni has written Ahsoka’s character from the beginning, and he will almost certainly build upon or even flash back to crucial moments of hers from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Many have already taken to calling the Ahsoka series "Rebels season 5," as it directly continues Ahsoka’s hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger. The live-action Ahsoka series will be the culmination of all of Ahsoka’s animated experiences thus far.

ImagineIF Foundation executive director steps down | Daily Inter Lake

ImagineIF Libraries’ biggest fundraising partner is seeing another executive director exit, this time after just a year on the job.

Building in the Flathead ‘Takes a Breather’ - Flathead Beacon

During the height of the pandemic when a slew of new residents landed in the Flathead Valley and mortgage rates fell below 3%, construction demand skyrocketed. Kalispell approved roughly 900 new residential units in 2021 and Whitefish issued permits for almost 300 units in 2020. Commercial projects in Columbia Falls led to $37 million in value by the end of 2021.