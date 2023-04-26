Men’s Golf: Big 12 Championship Day 3

Round 4

The final round of the Big 12 Championship did not see a big final surge from the Jayhawks. They followed up their third round 287 with a final round 291, the same score they shot in round one. On the final day, the Jayhawks had two players shoot a team-best +2. Both Gunner Broin and Cecil Belisle carded 72 to finish the tournament. Broin ended the play tied for 27th at +13 and Belisle at +12 and tied for 24th. William Duquette was the low scorer for KU overall at +9 for the tournament and tied for 15th after carding a 73 (+3) on the final day. Will King followed up his team’s low score of the tournament (68) in the third round with a 77 (+7) to finish the tournament in 33rd place at +17. Davis Cooper finished his steady play with a 74 (+4) in the final round to end the tournament at +16 and 32nd place. KU’s final team total was 1163 was good for eighth place, two strokes behind K-State who carded a team 282 (+2) on the final day to overtake the Jayhawks and finish in sixth. The ninth- Mountaineers finished twenty stokes behind KU.

At the top of the team leaderboard, OU cruised to the Big 12 title. The Sooners were +1 on the day and finished 18 strokes ahead of second-place TCU at +17. TCU’s team score of -1 was the best team score of the day and allowed them to pass Texas Tech, Texas, and Oklahoma State on the final day.

The final leaderboard of the championship:

1. Oklahoma -1

2. TCU +17

3. Texas Tech +21

4. Texas +23

5. Oklahoma State +24

5. Baylor +40

6. Kansas State +41

8. Kansas +43

9. West Virginia +63

10. Iowa State +70