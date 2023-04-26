Notebook: Kansas Continues to Maul Golf Tournament

The Rock Chalkboard

KU softball blanks Texas Tech for series win - KU Sports

With hot pitching and a home run smashed over the scoreboard, the Kansas softball program shut out Texas Tech 3-0 on Monday, giving the Jayhawks their first conference series win since 2019.

KU men up to sixth-place as Big 12 golf championship enters final round; KU women finish 8th and await word on NCAA bid - KU Sports

The Kansas men’s golf team climbed up the leaderboard Tuesday at the Big 12 Championship, and has given itself an outside shot at finishing in the top half of the tournament at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson.

KU backup quarterback Vasko transferring to Coastal Carolina - KU Sports

Vasko had been in the running to be a quarterback of the future for KU, although he was solidly behind starter Jalon Daniels on the depth chart for the upcoming season. Vasko made his college debut last season as a freshman, throwing for 13 yards in limited action against Texas Tech.

KU hoops great Sherron Collins leaving Free State boys basketball program - KU Sports

Former Kansas men’s basketball star Sherron Collins will not be returning as head coach of the Free State boys basketball program next season, the school confirmed on Monday.

Collins reportedly is set to become the next head boys basketball coach at Oak Park High in Kansas City, Mo.

Eraser Dust

Bernie Sanders endorses Biden, rules out 2024 bid of his own | AP News

“The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman’s right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia,” Sanders said in an interview. “So, I’m in to do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected.”

Montana House to take action on Rep. Zephyr's conduct | KECI

The Montana House of Representatives is planning to take action on Missoula Democrat Zooey Zephyr on Wednesday after ongoing controversy at the state capitol.

Rep. Zephyr posted this notice to her Twitter account, saying she's been told there will be a motion to either censure or expel her.

GM killed the Chevy Bolt — and the dream of a small, affordable EV - The Verge

If you’ve shopped around for an EV in the past couple of years, you’ve probably encountered a bit of sticker shock. There’s no getting around it: the majority of EVs on the market today, the ones that people actually want to buy because they have a comfortable amount of space and long enough range, are expensive. Despite recent cuts by Tesla, whose cars were ballooning in price for months before declining demand forced the company to slash prices across its line, the average selling price for an EV was still $58,940 in March, according to data from Kelley Blue Book. That’s nearly $15,000 more than the average selling price for a new non-luxury gas-powered car.

Harry Belafonte, who popularized ‘Hava Nagila’ in the US, dies at 96 | The Times of Israel

New York Jewish Week via JTA — Barrier-smashing singer, actor and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte, who once boasted of being “the most popular Jew in America” because of his rendition of a Hebrew classic, died Tuesday at his longtime Upper West Side home. He was 96.

Ed Sheeran denies copying Marvin Gaye song at start of New York trial - BBC News

As the case opened, their lawyer called Sheeran's use of lyrics from Gaye's song at his concerts a "smoking gun".

But he said he'd "be a quite an idiot" to do that if he had copied the song.

Tucker Carlson: Fox News Has Secret File to Keep Him in Check – Rolling Stone

Fox News executives have in their possession a dossier of alleged dirt on Tucker Carlson should he attack the network in the wake of his departure, eight sources at and close to the network tell Rolling Stone.

The Black Keys refer to Noel Gallagher as "the chord lord", even though the Oasis man has said they're meaningless in his songwriting | MusicRadar

“We were referring to him [Noel] as ‘The Chord Lord’ because he’s just a perfectionist with it,” Carney told the NME following his and fellow Keys' member Dan Auerbach's new collaboration for their forthcoming album.

Kalispell man allegedly involved in multiple armed confrontations sentenced | Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County District Judge Dan Wilson handed down a five-year sentence in Montana State Prison earlier this month to a Kalispell man with alleged gang ties accused of pulling a gun in multiple confrontations last summer.

NBA playoffs: Trae Young saves the Atlanta Hawks' season, pushes Boston Celtics to Game 6

Inside Boston's locker room, Marcus Smart could not find the exit fast enough. Jayson Tatum, the No. 2 seed's superstar answer to Embiid, sat dejected, his knees wrapped in ice, a hand covering his face while he stared blankly at his phone, long after the rest of his teammates had showered, dressed and filtered out.

